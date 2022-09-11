Rock in Rio: Coldplay rocks the stage with Chris Martin – 09/11/2022 – Illustrated

Watching a Coldplay concert is like seeing a good blockbuster at the cinema, backed up by the big screen and loud music. Both can even work in a small space, but it is in the large dimensions that they expand and really make sense.

On Saturday night’s closing of Rock in Rio 2022, the British group was this spectacle for the senses, the kind that Hollywood would sign, showing almost two hours of delicious escapism. Just didn’t have the popcorn.

Forged in the messianic grandeur of U2, an undeniable reference, Coldplay was, until now, the only artist at the festival who really took advantage of the dimensions of the Mundo stage.

Used to playing in stadiums and arenas, the group occupied, without much effort, all the spaces at their disposal, from the opening, symptomatically to the sound of “Flying Theme”, by John Williams, the theme of “ET – The Extraterrestrial”, by Steven Spielberg, the king of blockbusters.

Starring the likeable Chris Martin, possibly the most boring showman in history, the show’s script married old hits with songs from the band’s latest album, “Music of the Spheres”, with which Coldplay tried to get closer to the new generations, in partnerships with Selena Gomez and the group BTS.

An example of Coldplay’s melodic, progressive pop, the sequence “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Paradise” (with Martin on piano) and “Charlie Brown,” sung at the top of his lungs by the audience, was a portrait of the night — a great open air karaoke, with everyone singing in the rain.

A visual landmark of this tour, the LED wristbands distributed to the crowd, which changed color in the rhythm of the group’s songs, amplified the cinematic aspect of the show, transforming the audience into a visual effect.

Inspired by Van Halen’s “Jump”, “Humankind” — whose lyrics say that humanity is kind, hence the infamous title — led the final stretch of the show, ending with “Biutyful”. And it was “the end”. Afterwards, fireworks, light on and session ended.