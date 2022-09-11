Rock in Rio: Rita Ora has dated Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris and Andrew Garfield; See the list of the singer’s ex-boyfriends! | Rock in Rio

In addition to being talented, full of hits and a success in fashion, Rita Ora , attraction of the World Stage of Rock in Rio this Sunday, 9/11, is also very well connected. Let your ex-boyfriends say so! 😜

According to People magazine, Rita is currently married to the director and actor. Taika Waititi, known for his work on “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”. But, before starting this relationship, the artist has already dated big names like Bruno Mars and Calvin Harris.

2 of 11 Taika Waititi and Rita Ora form a couple — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Taika Waititi and Rita Ora form a couple — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

See the full list of the singer’s ex-boyfriends! 👇

3 of 11 Bruno Mars — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Bruno Mars — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Back in 2009, before both were successful, Rita Ora and Bruno Mars had a romance. The artist was hired to write songs for the singer who was 18 at the time. Rita says it was “love at first sight”. The two stayed together until 2011.

4 of 11 Rob Kardashian has dated Rita Ora — Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Rob Kardashian once dated Rita Ora — Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Have you ever thought about seeing Rita Ora as an aggregate of the Kardashians? Well, that happened… but for a very short time. Is that she already dated with the brother of Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian in 2012, but says that the relationship was very short.

5 of 11 Calvin Harris is a DJ and producer of several pop hits — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Calvin Harris is a DJ and producer of several pop hits — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

This one was a romance full of confusion! 🧐 In addition to dating between 2013 and 2014, Rita and Calvin also had a professional relationship, so much so that the DJ produced one of the singer’s biggest hits, the track “I Will Never Let You Down”.

But the relationship ended in an unfriendly way, and Calvin even banned Rita from singing the song and promoting any other song of hers that he produced. The situation was so complicated that it ended up delaying the release of the artist’s album.

Nowadays things have changed and Rita Ora can sing “I Will Never Let You Down” whenever she wants. Now we want to hear this one at Rock in Rio, huh?!

6 of 11 Ricky Hil is the son of Tommy Hilfiger and has dated Rita Ora — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ricky Hil is the son of Tommy Hilfiger and has dated Rita Ora — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Always linked to fashion, even in her romantic relationships, Rita Ora had a affair with Tommy Hilfiger’s son between 2014 and 2015.

7 of 11 A$AP Rocky has dated Rita Ora and is now with Rihanna — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube A$AP Rocky has dated Rita Ora and is now with Rihanna — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Yes, Rita Ora had an affair with A$AP Rocky, current partner and father of her son. Rihanna! 😱 The couple got together in 2015, but the relationship went awry after the rapper released a song called “Better Things” quoting the singer in a somewhat vulgar way.

8 of 11 Drummer Travis Barker was once with Rita Ora, but is now married to Kourtney Kardashian — Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images Drummer Travis Barker was once with Rita Ora, but is now married to Kourtney Kardashian — Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

The blink-182 drummer is now happily married to Kourtney Kardashian, but before that, also in 2015, he had an affair with Rita. As they say, the affair it only lasted a month because Travis didn’t want to get into a serious relationship.

9 of 11 Andrew Watt has written and produced hits by Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Post Malone — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Andrew Watt has written and produced hits by Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Post Malone — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Between 2016 and 2017, the artist dated Andrew Watt, known for producing and composing music for big names in the pop world such as Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Post Malone.

10 of 11 Andrew Garfield has dated Rita Ora — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Andrew Garfield once dated Rita Ora — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In 2018, it was the turn of another Andrew. Rita Ora had a brief relationship with the actor, known for playing Spider-Man on the big screen and who was recently nominated for an Oscar for “Tick Tick Boom”. Apparently, Garfield ended the romance because he wanted a “more private life”.

11 of 11 Romain Gavras and Rita Ora — Photo: Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Romain Gavras and Rita Ora — Photo: Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

A few years later, between 2020 and 2021, Rita Ora dated French director Romain Gavras, who has worked on music videos for rappers like Kanye West and JAY-Z. Although their romance has come to an end, Romain said in a press release that he and Rita remain good friends.

Calm down, this is not an ex! Everything is going great between Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, so much so that they even recently got married. On Instagram, the actor and director has shown himself to be quite passionate, whenever he can, sharing photos with the singer. Really a couple! ❤️

📍 See the Sunday concert schedule at RiR