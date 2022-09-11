Rock in Rio: Too low sound spoils shows and is amateur – 09/10/2022 – Illustrated

It’s the biggest festival in Brazil, sold as one of the biggest in the world, but with an amateurish sound. Rock in Rio, with its ninth edition in progress since last week, disappointed fans and compromised concerts with loudspeakers that did not have the necessary power to pack crowds.

It was like that at the Iron Maiden show, on the first day of this year’s festival. Those who were not immediately in front of the stage spent about half of the performance without being able to hear the sound coming from the Mundo stage. Even when it didn’t seem loud enough.

That night, fans booed the lack of volume and pulled up chants of “turn it up” at the end of each performance – until they gave up protesting in the final songs. The difficulty of clearly understanding what was happening on stage left the audience cold, only participating in Iron Maiden’s greatest hits.

And if the sound problems were already evident on the first day, they only got worse over the course of the festival. It is important to say that the loudspeakers did not always leave something to be desired –Green Day’s concert is proof of that– at Rock in Rio, but the failures happened on a recurring basis.

At MC Poze do Rodo’s show, on the Supernova stage, for example, the speakers seemed to be on edge, and even so, they couldn’t reach the ears of those who wanted to enjoy the show. On the Sunset stage, Luísa Sonza could hardly be heard, due to the lack of volume from the speakers.

Until this Saturday, there were several presentations with some level of problem, either with the sound not having enough power, or confusing and truncated. Among them are Justin Bieber, Offspring, Gilberto Gil and Jessie J, to remember some names that played on the two main stages of Rock in Rio.

On Friday, the show that brought together Alceu Valença, Ivan Lins and Elba Ramalho, among others, to pay homage to Rock in Rio in 1985, had a curious scene. Andreas Kisser and Pepeu Gomes, two of the greatest guitarists in the history of Brazilian music, were dueling on the instrument. For those who just watched, it felt like an epic moment; for those who listened, it was nothing more than a distorted sonic mess, without any harmonic nuance – or simply noise.

This performance, on the Sunset stage, preceded that of Avril Lavigne, the culmination of the festival’s disregard for the sound it offered to the public. In addition to an overcrowding that led fans to leave the space loaded, feeling sick, it was practically impossible to hear the singer with any clarity.

Those closest to the speakers could hear something – a lot of bass and drums –, but the vast majority of the audience, far from the stage, was practically deprived of hearing the attraction. It was even difficult to understand what Lavigne was singing, a task that was only made possible by the sea of ​​people who turned the performance into an open-air karaoke.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the experience of seeing Avril Lavigne was marred by technical issues. Those who were at the Olympic Park saw the unique commotion of people mobilized to see the singer who later left with the feeling that something was missing.

A loud and well-defined sound is essential for any festival, even more so in an open space, away from residential areas, and without major challenges in terms of acoustics. Even for those who are not music fans, the sound experience is fundamental – it unconsciously touches the listener, causing them to jump, dance or clap their hands, in a way including the audience in that collective experience.

It is, after all, also why many people leave home, pay dearly and face queues and troubles to see their favorite artist. In events where the consumer experience is seen as more important than the music itself, it is essential that the loudspeakers take care of the public that the festival proposes to welcome. Everything else comes later.