Rodrygo and Vini Jr. decide, and Real Madrid thrash Mallorca

With a show from the Brazilians, Real Madrid won Mallorca with property at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in a match valid for the 5th round of the Spanish Championship, by 4 to 1. Muriqi opened the scoring for the visitors, Valverde equalized, Vinícius Júnior turned the game to In favor of the home team, Rodrygo widened and Rudiger completed the rout.

With the result, the Blancos reached the leadership of the competition, with 15 points and 100% of success (5 wins in 5 games). The Pirates continue with the same five points and dropped to 13th place.

Real Madrid remains in Spain to host RB Leipzig for the 2nd round of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mallorca returns to the field only next Saturday, for the 6th round of the League, against Almería, also at home.

Who did well?

The best of Real Madrid: Rodrygo. With a goal and an assist, the ex-Santos did not miss the match and managed to secure the victory with a painting in an individual play, lining up the opponents.

The best of Mallorca: Vedat Muriqi. Author of one of the goals of the match, the 28-year-old forward continued the plays and showed grandeur before the defenders.

Who was bad?

Real Madrid’s worst: Eden Hazard. The Belgian was out for a good part of the time he was on the field and couldn’t get rid of the strong opponent’s marking.

Mallorca’s worst: Predrag Rajkovic. Uninspired, the archer was unable to avoid Madrid’s goals and did not participate in the game with any significant intervention.

Vinicius Junior, the showman

Despite the tough game of opponents, Vini never leaves the game lukewarm and draws attention with good plays. Scorer of one of the winning goals madrileñademonstrated skill in dribbling and was a legitimate show man at the end of the second half, with provocations to the opponents and calling all the spotlight to himself.

AND it was not only the goal scored that brought the spotlight to Vini, but also for his celebration à la Ronaldinho Gaúcho, with sambadinha in the corner flag.

Vinícius Júnior and teammates celebrate the goal scored by Real Madrid against Mallorca Image: Thomas Coex / AFP

Timeline – Real was cool enough to score

Despite a certain balance at times, Real Madrid controlled the game. Initially, Ancelotti’s team faced difficulties to pierce the opposing defense, but the individuality of the players weighed on the final result.

Mallorca started in front with Muriqi, with a header, in the 35th minute of the first half. Valverde equalized in stoppage time, with just two minutes to go, with a great goal. In the 27th minute, it was Vinícius Júnior’s turn to score, assisted by his compatriot Rodrygo. Shirt 21 again participated in the third goal, now as the author, at 44. Rudiger completed the rout, at 47.

Surprise! Mallorca opens the scoring

Even on the back, the visiting team was very efficient and surgical to open the scoring. In the first and only arrival in the attack, they scored with Vedat Muriqi. The Kosovo striker used his 1.94m height to beat the Madrid defense on the second stick and head into the back of the net.