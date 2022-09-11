Rony opens the game about possible departure from Palmeiras to Qatar

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag.Palmeiras

Palmeiras beat Juventude 2-1, in a game valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. After a difficult first half, Verdão opened the scoring with Rony in the first minute of the final stage. After the match, shirt number 10 Alviverde spoke about rumors of a possible departure for Qatar this season.

According to ESPN, a Qatari club would be willing to offer up to around R$78 million for Rony’s signing. The player, however, said he was unaware of any interest or offer from abroad to leave Palmeiras. The striker highlighted that he is focused on the final stretch of the Brasileirão and the chance to win an unprecedented title in his career.

“I am not aware that anything (proposal) has arrived. I ended up seeing this situation, but my focus is here at Palmeiras. If it has to happen, it will happen at the right time. My focus is being total here at Palmeiras. To put our fans at ease, I’m focused on this competition, which for me will be unprecedented. It could be my first Brazilian title, so I’m totally focused here at Palmeiras, at the Brazilian and my goal is just to be champion”, said Rony.

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras owns 50% of Rony’s economic rights. That is, you would receive only half the value of a possible negotiation. The club paid 6 million euros (R$ 28 million at the time) to get him out of Athletico-PR in 2020.

Palmeiras’ top scorer in the year:

Against Juventude, Rony reached the 20th goal scored in 2022 and isolated himself as the club’s top scorer in the season. Coincidence or not, shirt 10 has been playing out of his original position, but he continues to do the job.

“I believe I am helping my team in the best way possible. Regardless of the position or role the teacher chooses for me to play. Many times I have to be a winger, and I am available to the coach, he who selects the team and it is working. I’m playing as a false 9, it’s logical that as you get closer to the goal, you have more chances to score. But I’m feeling pretty comfortable doing this function. Over time you become hostage to the position, but I am very happy to do this role, to help my team on the field to win”, said Rony.

Abel Ferreira talks about shirt 10:

In a press conference after the match, coach Abel Ferreira also spoke about Rony’s position during the season. The Portuguese commander highlighted the importance of having flexible players.

“From the first day I arrived here, I said that I am not a coach of fixed positions or tactics. Especially because in our life today, the flexible part is the one that dominates. Often, when we want to impose a lot of things by force, we create a lot of resistance. And the person on the other side doesn’t adapt. That was one of the secrets of this team. We triumphed here in Brazil because we actually had the ability to adapt, for being flexible, being resilient, because it is necessary”, began Abel Ferreira.

“Our players understood that, and Ron has those characteristics. He can play on the sidelines, he can play in front, as he has done before, and he gives what we want: intensity, goals, pressure. I know he was one of Libertadores’ top scorers, so he’s a player we like, and he can play more than one position. We have a short squad for two reasons: the first is because we believe in training, it’s a fundamental bet for us. And the second is because we have players who can play more than one position”, added the coach.

With Rony, Palmeiras returns to the field next Sunday (18), at 18:30 (Brasília time), to face Santos at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round.