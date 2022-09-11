Ruud and Alcaraz decide US Open and new tennis number 1 | sneakers

The new tennis number 1 will be decided in the final of the US Open, this Sunday at 17:00 in New York. The Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz play for the unprecedented title of a Grand Slam and also to take the lead in the list of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for the first time. The new generation on the court is, little by little, reaching the space that was dominated by the trio Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in the last two decades.

Since Wimbledon 2003, the first Grand Slam trophy won by one of the Big 3 – in Federer’s case – 76 editions of the main tournaments on the circuit have been played (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open). In 63, or 82%, the winners were Nadal (22 achievements, the record holder among men), Djokovic (21) and Federer (20). The Swiss won the cup on English grass, his first Grand Slam, aged 21. Nadal won Roland Garros 2005 with 19. The Serbian, champion of the 2008 Australian Open, lifted the trophy with 20.

The US Open men’s final will be played this Sunday at 5 pm, with sportv3 broadcast and real-time monitoring by ge.

From February 2, 2004 to February 26, 2022, the tennis world got used to seeing Swiss Roger Federer, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Serbian Novak Djokovic split at the top of the rankings. The only one to break the Big 3’s dominance in 18 years was the British Andy Murray, number 1 for 41 weeks between November 7, 2016 and August 20, 2017.

On February 27 this year, 26-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev also broke the streak of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, taking the lead on the ATP list. In this same 2022 season, men’s tennis takes another turn – and will win an unprecedented number 1 and a rejuvenation in the profile: Ruud, 23 years old, or Alcaraz, 19, will occupy the top from next Monday. Whoever loses this Sunday’s decision, in New York, will be the second in the ranking. Nadal will be third in the world in the next ranking. Djokovic, the seventh. Federer, not playing since elimination at Wimbledon 2021 in the quarterfinals, is unranked.

Five tennis players reached the US Open with chances to take the top or keep (as is Medvedev, who, eliminated in the round of 16, left the number 1). The other contenders were Alcaraz, Ruud, Nadal, 36, and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 24 – the first to bid farewell to the finish line, falling to Colombian Daniel Galán in his debut. Nadal – defeated in the round of 16 by the American Frances Tiafoe – would return to the top of the ranking, which has not happened since February 2020, if neither Ruud nor Alcaraz reached the final. If only one, between Norwegian and Spanish, qualified for the decision, this would be the new number 1.

“It’s fantastic to be able to fight for big things, my first Grand Slam final,” Alcaraz said. – I can see the number 1 in the world, but at the same time, this is so far away. There’s still a game, but against an unbelievable player. He (Ruud) deserves to play in the final. He played a Grand Slam decision at Roland Garros. It will be my first time. I will give as much as I have. I’ll have to control my nerves being in a Grand Slam final but I’m obviously very, very happy.

For Ruud, who guaranteed a spot in the final before Alcaraz, the path would be the game against the Spaniard for the US Open trophy and the definition of the new number 1.

– We are both playing the tournament for the title but also for the top of the rankings. Of course, we’ll both feel the pressure. I hope we make a great final. He defeated me a few times and I will seek my revenge.

Spanish has advantage over Norwegian

Ruud and Alcaraz faced each other twice on the circuit. In both, the Spaniard came out with the victory: in the final of the ATP 1000 in Miami, in April this year (7/5 and 6/4), on hard court, and in the quarterfinals of the ATP in Marbella in 2021 (6/2 and 6/4), on clay.

The Norwegian started the year in eighth place while Alcaraz was 32nd. The two reached the US Open in seventh (Ruud) and fourth places (Spanish) on the list of the Association of Professional Tennis Players. In the season, so far, there have been three titles for the Scandinavian (Gstaad, Geneva and Buenos Aires, in addition to the runner-up at Roland Garros, losing the decision to Nadal) and four for Alcaraz (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Miami and the Rio Open).

The list of achievements only grows. Alcaraz is the third player to reach the US Open decision after winning five-set games in the round of 16 (against Croatian Marin Cilic), in the quarterfinals (over Italian Jannik Sinner) and in the semifinals (eliminating American Frances Tiafoe) , repeating Sweden’s Stefan Edberg in 1992 and American Andre Agassi in 2005. Ruud is the fourth Scandinavian tennis player to compete in a Grand Slam final in New York, after Sweden’s Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander and Stefan Edberg.

Casper Rudd

Round 1 – 6/3, 7/5 and 6/2 Kyle Edmund (GBR)

Round 2 – 6/7, 6/4, 6/4 and 6/4 Tim van Rijthoven (HOL)

Round 3 – 7/6, 6/7, 7/6, 5/7 and 6/0 Tommy Paul (USA)

Round of 16 – 6/1, 6/2, 6/7 and 6/2 Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Quarter finals – 6/1, 6/4 and 7/6 Matteo Berrenttini (ITA)

Semifinals – 7/6, 6/2, 5/7 and 6/2 Karen Kachanov