sacrificed? Check out what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs

Passionate about animals, the sovereign left four ‘orphaned’ dogs, two of them corgis, Muick and Sandy; a cocker spaniel, Lissy; and Candy, a dorgi

Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP

Queen Elizabeth II had 30 more corgis in her lifetime



Elizabeth II had corgi dogs as faithful squires for nearly a century, until his death, aged 96, last Thursday, 8. According to official reports, the queen had 30 animals of the breed, and some of them even won a role in the video that the monarch starred in alongside the actor. Daniel Craigplaying James Bond, for the opening event of London Olympics, in 2012. In love with animals, Elizabeth II left four “orphaned” dogs, two of them corgis, Muick and Sandy; a cocker spaniel, Lissy; and Candy, a dorgi (a dachshund and corgi hybrid whose origin is attributed to the queen). With the death of the sovereign, a doubt hovered in the air: what will happen to the dogs? According to a Twitter page, dedicated to criticizing content from women’s magazines, they would be sacrificed and buried along with the British. Despite the repercussion of the post, the Buckingham Palace has not yet given details on the matter.

Regardless of what happens, the animals will hardly enjoy a life as well cared for as they enjoyed with Elizabeth II. That’s because the royal heads carefully prepared the menu for the animals, although they might have liked the crumbs that fell from the table over the monarch’s five o’clock tea or devouring the jam-packed toast the queen offered them for breakfast. In addition to the unconventional treatment, canine psychologists attended to the pets when there were problems between them, who had their own socks at Christmas, when they received the gifts. To the queen, her dogs, especially corgis, were very special. “The queen had no intention of creating a new race. She saw corgis as a diversion between her and her sister (Margaret), and they were such friendly dogs that they kept being made,” says Penny Junor in the book “All the Queen’s corgis” (“All the Queen’s corgis,” in free translation), published in 2018.

The author explains in the same work that two of the people closest to the sovereign, her seamstress Angela Kelly and her right-hand man, Paul Whybrew, often took care of the animals personally. However, the most common assumption among experts is that the care of the Queen’s dogs will fall to her children, with Prince Andrew (said to be Elizabeth’s favorite son) being a prime candidate to inherit one of the dogs. The queen’s passion for corgis, it’s worth remembering, dates back to the age of seven, when she persuaded her father to buy one. At the time, George, Duke of York, was not even heir to the Crown and the family lived a quiet and comfortable life in a house in central London. As The Daily Telegraph recalls, the family already had several dogs, including Labrador retrievers and a spaniel, but Elizabeth and Margaret fell in love with a neighbor’s corgi that looked a lot more fun than their own dogs. The two girls’ loving father could not refuse his daughters’ request and, in 1933, commissioned a breeder to bring three puppies to his home at 145 Picadilly, London, to keep one of them. Now, the UK corgi owner community feels they have been left without the great godmother of their animals. For Kay Hogg, Scottish secretary of the Welsh Corgi League, “a part of our world has been lost”. Hogg reminded the local PA news agency that “wherever the queen went, there were always corgis”, a breed she described as “small dogs with big personalities”.

*With information from the EFE Agency