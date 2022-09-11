Santos fans ask for Lisca’s departure after defeat to Ceará

Santos fans took to social media to ask for the departure of coach Lisca after the 2-1 defeat to Ceará, at Castelão. The team had difficulties building in the match.

Ceará opened the advantage in the first half, with Guilherme Castilho and Zé Roberto. On the return of the break, Lisca made three changes that had little effect. Despite this, Marcos Leonardo counted on a failure by Vozão to decrease the score.

This was Santos’ third game without a win, in addition to the second loss in a row.

“Lisca is the worst coach that has played for Santos in recent times. And look how many weak ones have passed, including the interim. The guy managed to make it 10 times worse, which was bad enough. Shameful what they are doing to Santos! And the patience ended because that was the obvious!”, wrote a fan.

Check the reactions

— Devorane (@danidevorane) September 10, 2022

— Devorane (@danidevorane) September 10, 2022

SHAMEFUL what they are doing to Santos! And the patience ended because that was the obvious! — Devorane (@danidevorane) September 10, 2022 Lisca had ALL (every) weeks off to train, and the team is even worse than it was with Bustos. He’s the worst technician in Rueda’s easy management. — Santos Scouts (@santos_scouts) September 10, 2022 The guy received Soteldo, a right side and two midfielders and managed to WORSE the Bustos team SIMPLY LISC, THE BIRULEIBE — Saints of Oppression (@SantosOpressivo) September 10, 2022 Santos’ team in Lisca’s hand is an aberration, he managed to make the team worse — linex (@linexgomes_) September 10, 2022 Lucho Gonzalez just retired as a player, he’s been training Ceará for 10 days and his team is more organized than Lisca’s, who had several free weeks to train and a better team — Saints of Oppression (@SantosOpressivo) September 10, 2022 for me Lisca doesn’t even come back for the second half — Naclara ??? (@ana_claralago) September 10, 2022 It’s funny that 99% of the people in the world knew that Lisca at Santos was going to go wrong the only ones who didn’t know was the board (and lisca) — animefla (@animefla) September 10, 2022

