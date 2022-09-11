Santos fans ask for Lisca’s departure after defeat to Ceará

Santos fans took to social media to ask for the departure of coach Lisca after the 2-1 defeat to Ceará, at Castelão. The team had difficulties building in the match.
Ceará opened the advantage in the first half, with Guilherme Castilho and Zé Roberto. On the return of the break, Lisca made three changes that had little effect. Despite this, Marcos Leonardo counted on a failure by Vozão to decrease the score.
This was Santos’ third game without a win, in addition to the second loss in a row.
“Lisca is the worst coach that has played for Santos in recent times. And look how many weak ones have passed, including the interim. The guy managed to make it 10 times worse, which was bad enough. Shameful what they are doing to Santos! And the patience ended because that was the obvious!”, wrote a fan.
Check the reactions
