São Paulo x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

São Paulo seeks to maintain a positive record in classics this season. There are six wins, one draw and five defeats. Corinthians, on the other hand, tries to change its history against rivals this year. There are seven defeats, two draws and one victory.

São Paulo arrives at the derby packed by qualifying for the South American final, but on the eve of a tough game against Flamengo, in Rio, for the Copa do Brasil, in which they are at a disadvantage for having lost 3-1 in the first leg. The team is still close to the relegation zone, with 30 points.

Like its rival, Corinthians is fighting for a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil next week, only on Thursday. Timão arrives for this classic after five days of preparation. Vítor Pereira’s team wants to win again in the Brasileirão to follow the leader’s tail and stay in the G-4 cake.

Streaming: The TV Globo broadcasts to SP, SC, PR, MG – except Juiz de Fora –, GO, TO, MS, MT, BA, SE, AL, PE, RN, CE, MA, PA, DF and PE, with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Ricardinho, and Premiere exhibits throughout Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Richarlyson.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

São Paulo returns to the field for the Brasileiro just three days after playing in the Copa Sudamericana – a tense match, resolved only in penalties. Three days later, he faces Flamengo, away from home. It is the scenario in which the coach Rogério Ceni has been climbing mixed teams or all formed by reserves.

If that’s the choice, you won’t be able to spare all players. Reinaldo, for example, should be on the field, as Welington is suspended. Igor Gomes, the target of criticism from the fans, can return after serving a suspension against Atlético-GO. Ceni also lost Gabriel Neves in the middle of the week, with a knee injury. Pablo Maia is the favorite for this spot.

Who is out: André Anderson, Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Neves, Moreira and Nikão (injured), Welington (suspended), Beraldo and Rodriguinho (under-20 team).

hanging: André Anderson, Eder, Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Nikão and Rafinha.

Likely Escalation: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Miranda, Ferraresi and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Igor Gomes and Galoppo; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

With a week full of work, but also with a decision ahead, Vítor Pereira is faced with the dilemma of using maximum force against São Paulo or saving players to reach the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Renato Augusto and Fagner, important players who were in the medical department, trained with the ball in recent days. Corinthians confirms the absences an hour before the match, but Raul Gustavo, Rafael Ramos and Júnior Moraes should be absent, in addition to Maycon and Paulinho, both out for longer. Adson, Lucas Piton and Robson Bambu should be listed after missing the team in the last game.

Who is out: Raul Gustavo (right thigh adductor pain), Rafael Ramos (transition), Júnior Moraes (physical transition), Maycon (foot fracture recovery) and Paulinho (knee surgery recovery).

hanging: Fausto Vera, Giovane, Giuliano and Raul Gustavo.

Likely Escalation: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

