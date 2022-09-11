Saúde do DF will launch public notice for 3 contests in 2022. Check out the vacancies

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES/DF) intends to launch three public notices for new tenders later this year. In total, there will be 669 vacancies, in addition to the reserve records. In an exclusive interview with metropolisesthe head of the department, Lucilene Florêncio, said that the first of the three public notices should be published within the next 30 days.

“After the publication of the notice, around 90 days [teremos] the realization of the contest. The public notices, the newsstands, we will resolve them this semester”, he commented. The planned contests are for nursing technicians; environmental surveillance agents (AVAs); community health agents (CHAs); and Management and Public Health Assistance (GAPs).

For nursing technicians, 200 immediate vacancies and 1,000 reserve registration are provided. In relation to ACS and AVAs, the secretariat foresees 102 and 17 vacancies, respectively, with 500 and 400 for reserve registration. For the GAPs contest, the estimate is 300 vacancies for analysts and 50 for technicians, in addition to 1,000 reserve registration vacancies for each career.

During the interview, Lucilene also talked about the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 in the DF and evaluated the fight against smallpox in the federal capital.

See the full interview:

O metropolises published, on August 19, a report pointing out the risk of embezzlement of 1,400 temporary workers in Health in the DF. Most of the temporary staff is made up of community health agents and environmental health surveillance agents. Together, the categories add up to about a thousand professionals.

Community agents work in Primary Care, in Basic Health Units (UBSs) and in Family Health teams.

Environmental surveillance works to combat and prevent endemic diseases, pests and arboviruses, such as dengue. In 2022, between January and July, the disease killed 11 people in the DF.

In May, the Department of Economy of the Federal District authorized the holding of contests. For the position of nursing technician, the expected starting salary is R$ 1.7 thousand, with a workload of 20 hours, and R$ 2.8 thousand, for 40 hours. As for an environmental health surveillance agent, the estimated monthly remuneration is R$ 2 thousand, and for a community health agent, R$ 1.7 thousand.