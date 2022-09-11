Savings can be part of financial planning in a phased manner within a planned process.

Savings: planned and continuous process

It is not necessary to give up savings if you cannot direct values ​​for this purpose. Since it is possible that savings are part of an objective and punctual process.

Analyze your consumption habits

Analyze within your current routine what can be modified regarding your consumption habits. In this way, you will generate savings in your routine without giving up savings within your planning.

Separate your costs and analyze possible changes

Separate your costs into fixed and variable to get an interesting picture of your personal finances. In this way, you will be able to assess what your habits can be changed.

Carry out relevant and cost-effective exchanges

For example, you can exchange your regular credit card for a fee-free option. In this way, you will save low amounts without giving up an important banking product.

Save all the values ​​saved

Within the concept of saving as a habit, it is important that you do not give up these small exchanges, because, even if the amounts saved are low, it is feasible to save them. Since it’s important to pay attention to your process, so saving as a habit should be part of your current financial flow.

Create a problem-solving and gradual process

Consider your lifestyle to make relevant exchanges in a resolute way. Therefore, you will be able to acquire healthy financial habits without making too radical changes, since the idea of ​​financial planning is that savings are the result of a process and not its only objective.

Redo your process periodically

In the future, it is possible for you to redo your planning, as you will be able to gain greater clarity about your personal goals. In addition, the planning must be redone periodically. Therefore, analyze what you can acquire regarding sustainable habits and what still requires change in your routine.

Study other options within the investment market

Also, savings may not be your only goal within a financial stream. Since it is possible for you to succeed within the investment market. However, start with fixed income options and analyze the feasibility in a natural way.

In this way, you will be conceptualizing savings as a planned flow. Therefore, these steps are very important to build a positive relationship with your personal cash flow.