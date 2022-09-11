Secret Invasion, returning Nick Fury, reveals trailer at D23

O marvel studios took advantage of D23 to release the first official trailer for Invasion Secretseries of Disney+ which brings the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the conspiracies linked to Skrulls in the MCU. Check it out above.

starring Samuel L. Jacksonthe series adapts one of the biggest events in marvel comics of the last twenty years, in which the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth. At the MCUNick Fury made this discovery in captain marvelbut the aliens at the time had no villainous ambitions.

It is worth remembering that the last appearance of the former boss of SHIELD in the MCU took place in one of the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Homewhen it is revealed that he was exiled in space, while Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) assumed its identity on Earth. This is the starting point of your new journey, as in a trailer revealed on San Diego Comic-Con we see him returning to his home planet; remember.

the cast of Secret Invasion count with Ben Mendelsohnreprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smuldersagain as Maria Hill; Don Cheadle as the War Machine; and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarkewho will make their MCU debut.

Secret Invasion will be released on first half of 2023 on Disney+.

