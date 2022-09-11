See how to CONSULT the former Emergency Aid; Is it still possible to receive?

It is not news to anyone that the crisis of the new coronavirus has had devastating consequences in people’s lives. One of the most affected areas was finance. Many Brazilians lost their jobs, being fired or forced to close their businesses. Therefore, the National Congress created the Emergency Aid.

The benefit paid R$ 600.00 to families in situations of social vulnerability. Its last installment was released in October 2021, a year ago. However, the Federal Government announced that some people will be able to receive Emergency Aid in 2022. It is possible to know if you fit in the group by Dataprev. Check out more details by reading this article.

New group of people will be entitled to Emergency Aid

First, it is important to explain that these are not new installments of Emergency Aid. The Federal Government is not returning with the benefit, since the Auxílio Brasil currently exists. Turns out, studies show that single mothers belong to the group hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. They do not have a support network and must divide their time between working and caring for their children. During social isolation, the situation worsened. After all, daycare centers and schools were closed.

Therefore, Congress and the Government approved that single mothers receive double the Emergency Aid. That is, this group of women earned R$ 1,200.00. It turns out that many men go through the same problem and have not benefited from this additional. Thus, in 2022, the Government chose to pay the retroactive amount for single parents. So, male heads of families who received Emergency Aid are entitled to new installments of the benefit in 2022.

It is not necessary to register, after all, it is not a new benefit. In order to receive payment, you must have registered with CadÚnico by April 2, 2020 or enrolled in Emergency Aid by July 2020. The Ministry of Citizenship will select the men who will receive payments based on its database. The prerequisites are: being a single parent of a minor under 18 and having received Emergency Aid.

Query on Dataprev

To find out if you can receive Emergency Aid in 2022, visit https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/consulta/#/. Through the CPF, the Dataprev website informs you if you can receive the benefit, as well as how much will be deposited in your account. The maximum limit is BRL 3,000.00 and depends on when the beneficiary signed up.

