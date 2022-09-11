See possible songs that Coldplay will take to Rock in Rio 2022

With a great show scheduled to close the night of this Saturday (10th) on the world stage of Rock in Rio, the group Coldplay prepares a great production, ranging from the probable setlist to pyrotechnics on stage.

The band is preparing a big production, with the right to distribute thousands of led bracelets, which will be controlled by the production and will change color according to the rhythm of the songs.

The device works through a technology called Xylobands. The system consists of software installed on a computer and the wave transmission box, which trigger the sequence of colors ordered by the program.

Check out songs that can make up the show’s setlist; Coldplay will bring the Music Of The Spheres WorldTour to the Rock in Rio stage

Taking advantage of their coming to Brazil, Coldplay announced a series of presentations from their tour in the country, with six shows at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo – on October 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd.

The English also perform in Rio de Janeiro on September 11 and October 12.

What will be the songs that will be part of the show?

Check out the repertoire of the group’s last show, held in Glasglow, Scotland on August 24:

1- Higher Power

two- Adventure of a Lifetime

3- paradise

4- Charlie Brown

5- The Scientist

6- Long live life

7- Hymn for the Weekend

8- Let Somebody Go

9- policy

10- In My Place

11- yellow

12- human heart

13- People of the Pride

14- clocks

15- Infinity Sign

16- Something Just Like This

(The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover)

17- midnight

18- My Universe

(Coldplay x BTS)

19- A SkyFull of Stars

20- sparks

21- A Girl Like You

22- humankind

23- Fix you

24- Biutyful

