see the most read news of the week

The most read news of the week again has as its star the OK (VALE3), which, in the opinion of Banco Safra analysts, has its shares discounted for 2023.

This week, more predictions about the dividends from Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) emerged, a subject of high interest to readers.

Another prominent theme of the week was that the Hey (OIBR3) delivered a report to the Court attesting to its ability to honor its debts over the next three years.

In addition, the news that the Petrobras (PETR4) needed to have had a decisive week to maintain the highs it had in July.

Finally, the OK (VALE3) has a lot to explore in its base metals division. At least that’s what BTG Pactual analysts think.

See below the summary of the main news of the week.

Vale (VALE3) is discounted and analysts cut target price for 2023. What are the reasons?

Banco Safra revised its estimates for the OK (VALE3) in 2023 and decided to cut the target price from R$98 to R$91.

Analysts reiterate the buy rating of the Vale shares“despite the stock’s poor recent performance, which in our opinion is mainly due to uncertainties regarding Chinese economic growth, we see that it is trading with a valuation attractive and offering good dividend yield potential,” according to the report.

Will Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) pay even more dividends? See reviews

Even after a 37% appreciation in shares in 2022, analysts continue to recommend the shares of the Bank of Brazil (BBBAS3) in dividend reports and portfolios, estimating an increase in earnings in the coming quarters.

In a recent review, for example, XP Investimentos estimated that Banco do Brasil dividends should represent a dividend yield (DY) of 10% in 2023 and 8.5% by the end of 2022.

In addition, even if it is a state-owned company and the elections are close to occur, some analysts still see potential for a return for the shares. BAAS3.

Oi (OIBR3) claims to Justice that it can pay its debts in 3 years

THE Hi (OIBR3) delivered to the Court a report attesting to its ability to honor its debts over the next three years, in another step towards completing the judicial recovery initiated in 2016.

The document is a response to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, which was in favor of closing the Oi’s judicial recovery provided that the operator proved its financial sustainability. This statement was accepted by Judge Fernando Viana, of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, where the company’s lawsuit is taking place.

Petrobras (PETR4) will have a decisive week, says Warren Investimentos; understand why

The recommended portfolio of the week made by Warren Investimentos presented two changes. After remaining intact in the recommendations for a few weeks, Santander (SANB11) and JBS (JBSS3) were left out of the top 5. In their place, Fleury (FLRY3) and EzTec (EZTC3) enter. In particular, they were maintained Petrobras (PETR4), Engie (EGIE3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3).

According to analysts, this week will be decisive for the Petrobras shares. The buyer flow has not changed. But “it still holds above averages and does not threaten sell signals at this time.”

The week of September 5th to 9th is crucial to see if the uptrend that assets have been maintaining since July will continue.

Vale (VALE3) can release BRL 80 billion in market value, says BTG

Vale (VALE3) has a lot to explore in its base metals division, being able to release up to around R$ 80 billion in market value, according to BTG Pactual reported this Thursday (8).

the team of BTG analysts released a report with the estimates after visiting a Vale facility in Sudbury, in the United States.

At the meeting with the analysts, data were released on its Vale’s base metals division that animated BTG.