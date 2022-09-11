See Vasco’s probable lineup in Jorginho’s debut against Grêmio

Credit: Publicity / Daniel Ramalho | Vasco da Gama

This Saturday (10), coach Jorginho finished preparing for his debut in charge of Vasco da Gama. His first game will be against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, this Sunday (11), at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 29th round of the Brasileirão Série B.

Vasco’s retrospective away from home is only 30% successful. Therefore, the last victory of the carioca team as a visitor took place in the 18th round, 1-0 against Criciúma, with a goal by Raniel.

Since then, 2 months (6 matches) have passed without achieving a positive result. On the other hand, Vasco, this season, won all the debut games of their coaches (Zé Ricardo, Emilio Faro and Mauricio Souza).

See Vasco’s probable lineup against Grêmio

In this way, coach Cruzmaltino is already looking for his ideal lineup for the rest of the season. One of the points that was made by Jorginho in his presentation is in relation to Alex Teixeira and Nene playing together, but the coach said: “I can already say that Alex Teixeira and Nenê can play together, but as long as the coach knows how to use them ( talking about defensive recomposition)“.

However, one of the news that Jorginho can bring to Vasco’s starting lineup is striker Figueiredo. The 21-year-old young Cruzmaltina promise should have his chance with the new commander against Grêmio.

However, Vasco should still have an absence for the game, the highlight Eguinaldo is representing the Brazilian team. But there should be the return of Léo Matos, after serving suspension, and Raniel, who returns from injury.

So, this is the likely lineup of Vasco for the 29th round of the Brasileirão Série B against Grêmio:

Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Quintero, Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Marlon Gomes and Nenê; Alex Teixeira and Figueiredo.