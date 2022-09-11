see where the 3 winning bets were made in DF

Three bets registered in the Federal District hit the numbers of the Lotofácil da Independência and each took R$ 2.2 million.

The games were played at Loteria 106, in Asa Sul; at Loteria do Zico, located in Gama; and at Lotérica Globo, located in Taguatinga Norte.

The coveted prize of Lotofácil da Independência, of R$ 177 million, will be divided between 79 bets in all. The lucky ones are spread across 21 states and the Federal District. Each one will receive, on average, 2.2 million.

The draw for the Contest nº 2.610 took place on the night of this Saturday (10/9), in São Paulo. The tens drawn were 01, 03, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 20, 22 and 24.

Check out where the 79 winning bets were made.

Internet: 6 bets

Sao Paulo: 15 bets

Minas Gerais: 9 bets

Alagoas: 2 bets

Amazon: 1 bet

Bahia: 3 bets

Ceará: 2 bets

Holy Spirit: 1 bet

Goiás: 4 bets

Federal District: 3 bets

Maranhao: 3 bets

Mato Grosso do Sul: 1 bet

Mato Grosso: 6 bets

Para: 4 bets

Paraiba: 1 bet

Pernambuco: 1 bet

Paraná: 4 bets

Rio de Janeiro: 3 bets

Rio Grande do Norte: 4 bets

Roraima: 1 bet

Rio Grande do Sul: 2 bets

Santa Catarina: 1 bet

Tocantins: 2 bets