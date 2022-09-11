see where the 3 winning bets were made in DF

Three bets registered in the Federal District hit the numbers of the Lotofácil da Independência and each took R$ 2.2 million.
The games were played at Loteria 106, in Asa Sul; at Loteria do Zico, located in Gama; and at Lotérica Globo, located in Taguatinga Norte.
The coveted prize of Lotofácil da Independência, of R$ 177 million, will be divided between 79 bets in all. The lucky ones are spread across 21 states and the Federal District. Each one will receive, on average, 2.2 million.
The draw for the Contest nº 2.610 took place on the night of this Saturday (10/9), in São Paulo. The tens drawn were 01, 03, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 20, 22 and 24.
Check out where the 79 winning bets were made.
Internet: 6 bets
Sao Paulo: 15 bets
Minas Gerais: 9 bets
Alagoas: 2 bets
Amazon: 1 bet
Bahia: 3 bets
Ceará: 2 bets
Holy Spirit: 1 bet
Goiás: 4 bets
Federal District: 3 bets
Maranhao: 3 bets
Mato Grosso do Sul: 1 bet
Mato Grosso: 6 bets
Para: 4 bets
Paraiba: 1 bet
Pernambuco: 1 bet
Paraná: 4 bets
Rio de Janeiro: 3 bets
Rio Grande do Norte: 4 bets
Roraima: 1 bet
Rio Grande do Sul: 2 bets
Santa Catarina: 1 bet
Tocantins: 2 bets