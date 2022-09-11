Silvio Santos attacks again and orders the premiere of a new TV news program on SBT

Silvio Santos doesn’t give the directors of SBT any time off, not even at the beginning of the weekend: as usual, the businessman determined yet another miraculous change in the station’s schedule for the next week. As of Monday (12), the channel will have the reinforcement of a new newscast. With the name of Repórter SBT, the network’s new bet will initially have only six daily editions, in the same way as the bulletins of Jornal da Record 24h. The news will be broadcast at 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, midnight and 2 am.

The report of Pop TV had access to the communiqué sent by José Occhiuso, national director of Journalism, about the new creation by Silvio Santos. In the memorandum, sent to all the station’s affiliates on the night of this Friday (9), the executive asks the stations to mobilize to produce content for the editions of the new television news. The message ends with an appeal for professionals to commit themselves so that the project can have a “long life” in the channel’s programming — read the full email at the end of this text.

As usual, the initiative of the man from the trunk turned the station upside down. The professionals who work in the Jornalismo Newsroom in São Paulo were not at all thrilled with the news: many of them have already sought the direction to complain about the creation of Repórter SBT, which will only serve to overload the employees even more, since there will be no hiring to be part of the TV news team. Also, like all ideas the station owner comes up with overnight, the newsletters will debut without a sponsor.

Below, check out the full message in which José Occhiuso alerts employees and affiliates about the premiere of the new newscast: