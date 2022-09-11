Silvio Santos orders the creation of a new newspaper in a hurry at SBT

Silvio Santos remains agitated in his new phase of tinkering with SBT’s programming schedule. This time, the presenter ordered the creation of a new news program in a hurry on the channel. This is the SBT Reportera program that will be spread across the grid in a bulletin format and will debut next Monday (09).

According to information from TV Pop, the new newspaper will have six daily editions, along the lines of Jornal da Record 24h: at 0h. 2 am, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm and 10 pm. The presentation will be in charge of journalists Marcelo Torres and Mario Resende, who will also be one of the editors of the attraction.

In a statement to his subordinates and affiliates, José Occhiuso, national director of Journalism at SBT, asked everyone to mobilize to produce content for Silvio Santos’ new newspaper. In addition, he requested that professionals commit to the project so that it has a long life in programming.

The journalists who are part of the SBT production team did not like the creation of the new newscast at all. This is because the new program will not receive investments and new hires. Thus, the new attraction will overwhelm professionals even more. To make matters worse, as Repórter SBT was created overnight by Silvio Santos, it will debut without a single sponsor.

Silvio Santos cuts soap operas in the early afternoon and revolts

The sudden cut that the soap operas Carrossel and Esmeralda suffered on SBT at the behest of Silvio Santos revolted people inside the station and the public. Despite the two productions practically doubling the audience of the time, Homem do Baú ordered to cut more than 100 chapters of the children’s plot of 2012 to premiere the reality show Os Pequenos Johnstons.

Carousel, as the edition progressed, would end between October and November. It could even have more than two months on the air. But Silvio preferred to risk it because he would have been “hypnotized” with the reality show that portrays a family with dwarfism.

Something similar happened with Esmeralda, which had about six chapters cut and ended last Friday (09). On Monday (12), another bet by Silvio Santos debuts, the canned Decisions of the Day.