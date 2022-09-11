Six goals in the same game? Edmundo’s record in the Brasileirão for Vasco turns 25 | vasco

September 11, 1997 entered Vasco’s and Edmundo’s history. Exactly 25 years ago, the striker scored six times against União São João, in the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, and became the athlete with the highest number of goals scored in the same match in the history of the tournament. A brand that has not been surpassed until today. (See the goals in the video above).

The historic day of “Animal”, in São Januário, would start with another important milestone in that edition: the fastest goal of the tournament, just 27 seconds into the game. All the other five goals came in the second half.

The number could have been even higher. That’s because Edmundo still missed a penalty in the second stage, when he had already scored five times in the duel. The penalty saved by goalkeeper Adinam saved the night a little bit for the archer who had already missed two goals from the Vasco striker.

Edmundo in action against União São João, in 1997 — Photo: Fabio Motta / Agência Estado

In that match, Vasco coach Antônio Lopes went to the field with the following formation: Márcio, César Prates, Alex, Mauro Galvão, Felipe, Luisinho (Odvan), Nasa (Fabrício Eduardo), Juninho Pernambucano (Mauricinho), Ramon, Pedrinho and Edmund.

Since then, the all-time record has remained intact for 9,131 days. Some players passed close to the mark, with five goals in a game in the competition, but did not reach the six goals in one go. Ronaldo Fenômeno, Nunes, Roberto Dinamite and Magno Alves are some of the names who managed to score five goals in a single game in the Brazilian Championship.

Edmundo in action for Vasco in 1997 against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship final — Photo: Edu Garcia / Agência Estado

Edmundo’s brilliance, in 1997, was essential for Vasco’s third Brazilian championship campaign. The number 10 finished the competition as the top scorer and was responsible for 29 of the team’s 69 goals – which corresponds to 42% of the total. The attacker reached the top of the artillery of the same edition of the Brazilian until then.