Sleep apnea is a sign of risk for cancers, cognitive decline and thrombosis

A common disorder characterized by partial or complete obstruction of the airways while sleeping, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can cause more than a feeling of being sleepless at night. Three recent studies presented at the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) in Barcelona, ​​Spain, found associations between the disorder and an increased risk of cancers, cognitive decline and thrombosis.

OSA is believed to affect at least 7% to 13% of the population. People who are overweight or obese, have diabetes, who smoke or consume large amounts of alcohol are at greater risk. According to Andreas Palm, senior author of the study that linked apnea to a greater likelihood of developing malignant tumors, previous research had traced this relationship. However, it was unclear whether this was due to OSA or risk factors for various types of cancer, such as lifestyle and cardiometabolic diseases.

To get a clearer picture, the team at Uppsala University in Sweden analyzed the medical records of 62,811 patients with the disorder and cross-referenced the information with factors that could affect the results, such as socioeconomic conditions. They also related data from 2,093 patients with OSA to the diagnosis of cancer up to five years before the detection of apnea, compared with a control group of 2,093 people with the respiratory disorder, but without oncological diseases.

The researchers then measured the severity of OSA either by the apnea hypopnea index (AHI), which calculates the number of episodes during sleep, or by the oxygen desaturation index (ODI), which identifies how many times per hour the levels blood oxygen drops by at least 3% for 10 seconds or more. “We found that the cancer patients had slightly more severe OSA. In further analysis of the subgroups, the desaturation index was higher in patients with lung cancer (38% versus 27%), prostate cancer (28 versus 24) and malignant melanoma (32 versus 25),” Palm said.

Although it is not known exactly how OSA can increase the risk of cancer, doctors are beginning to raise theories that bring a cause and effect relationship. “Chronic hypoxemia (low blood oxygen) and fragmented sleep are mechanisms by which obstructive sleep apnea is thought to contribute to the development of cancer,” says Tetyana Kendzerska, a researcher in the Division of Respirology at the University of Ottawa. , In Canada. She is one of the authors of a study carried out in the North American country that found a 15% higher risk of malignant tumors in people with OSA, being 30% higher in the case of severe hypoxemia.

For many researchers, blocking the airways could promote a process called neovascularization, that is, the development of new blood vessels, which are essential for tumor growth. An animal model study published in the journal Cancer Research found that, in mice with tumors that were placed in environments simulating the effects of sleep apnea, cancer progressed much faster compared to non-oxygen-deprived rodents.

Another study presented at the international conference by Professor Wojciech Trzepizur, from the University Hospital of Angers, France, showed that patients with more severe POA were more likely to develop venous thromboembolism (VTE). Of the 7,355 people followed for more than six years, 104 developed the problem.

“This is the first study to investigate the association between obstructive sleep apnea and the incidence of venous thromboembolism,” Trzepizur said in a note. “We found that patients who spent more than 6% of the night with blood oxygen levels below 90% of normal had an almost twice as high risk of developing VTEs compared to people without oxygen deprivation.”

Two questions for…

Paulo Marsiglio Neto, specialist in otorhinolaryngology and sleep medicine at the OtorrinoDF and Medsono clinics

While not drawing a cause-and-effect relationship, are the studies strong enough to suggest that obstructive sleep apnea may impact cancer risk, cognitive decline, and thrombosis?

Research related to these topics has been carried out for several years, and the results shown in the summaries of the articles presented increasingly endorse the convergence between obstructive sleep apnea and its vascular, neurological and cancerous consequences. Although this relationship found is considerable, this does not mean that sleep apnea directly causes such clinical consequences, but it is a significant warning so that we can initiate a preventive approach.

What biological mechanisms could explain these associations?

The consequences of OSA are largely mediated by chronic drops/fluctuations in blood oxygen (hypoxia) and sleep fragmentation, which generate oxidative stress and a chronic inflammatory process. Activation of the hypoxia transcriptional factor, a key protein in oxygen homeostasis, triggers the activation of many other molecules related to pro-inflammatory reaction pathways, including tumor necrosis factor alpha. The dysregulation and overexpression of this factor by hypoxia or genetic alterations have been strongly implicated in the biology of cancer, as well as countless other pathologies, specifically endothelial dysfunctions that, consequently, favor thromboembolic vascular phenomena and cerebro-degenerative diseases.

“These three studies show worrying associations between obstructive sleep apnea and major diseases that affect survival and quality of life. The data support the relevance of sleep apnea in cancer, venous thromboembolism and mental health. Although they cannot prove that OSA causes any of these health problems, people should be aware of these links and should try to make lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of OSA, for example, maintaining a healthy weight. If apnea is suspected, definitive diagnosis and treatment should be started.”

Winfried Randerath, Physician at the Bethanien Hospital at the University of Cologne, Germany, and head of the European Respiratory Society’s expert group on sleep-disordered breathing

Risk of greater harm to the elderly

At the Center for Sleep Research and Research (CIRS) at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, researchers found a greater decline in mental processing ability over a five-year period that they say is associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). . The scientists, who presented the study at the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS), did the study with people aged 65 and over from the general population of Lausanne.

A total of 358 participants had a polysomnography to examine the presence and severity of OSA when they entered the study. Between 2009 and 2013, mental processing ability was also tested, and another cognitive assessment took place five years later. The tests assessed global cognitive function (knowledge and reasoning skills), processing speed (time taken to understand and react to information), executive function (ability to organize thoughts and activities, prioritize tasks and make decisions), verbal memory, language and perception of spatial relationships between objects.

“We found that OSA, and in particular low oxygen levels during sleep due to OSA, were associated with a greater decline in global cognitive function, processing speed, executive function and verbal memory,” Marchi said in a note. “We also found that people age 74 and older and men were at increased risk of sleep apnea-related cognitive decline on some specific cognitive tests.”

According to geriatrician Otávio Castello, founder and former president of the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association of the DF region, although there is still no proof that OSA causes cognitive deterioration, increasingly frequent scientific findings indicate that the disorder can worsen mental health. “One question that remains unanswered, for example, is whether sleep apnea triggers Alzheimer’s disease,” he says.

According to Castello, the condition causes, night after night, a sleep that does not restore. “This is very serious because putting someone into a chronically non-restorative state of sleep has a number of implications for the individual’s biological functioning,” he says. “OSA is a public health problem and, although very important, it is under-recognized and under-treated.”