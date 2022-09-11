Son of Faustão talks about audience in Band

João Guilherme, son of Faustão, was present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio and, in conversation with this column of splashpreferred not to issue its political position.
I think there are many more capable people who can give this vision to people. I think that in my first election it would be very proud of me to say what I think. I think my opinion is not valid in that sense João Guilherme
“I think politics is an issue that nowadays in families is leaving many people apart. It’s very sad to see this and I think we try to keep harmony at home”, he added.
The young man also discussed the low ratings of his father’s program, Faustão na Band, and said he intends to continue learning on the program.
Do you want me to be very sincere? I don’t even know what the show’s audience is. I’m there to learn and people stop me to say they’re enjoying it and that’s what counts for me. João Guilherme
“My plans are to continue at Faustão, doing my job, keep learning. Of course I dream of my program, but it’s still a distant dream”, he added.
Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop
1 / 10
Band Bala Desire at Sunset
In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
two / 10
Bullet Desire
With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
3 / 10
Gilsons and Jorge Aragão
The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
4 / 10
Gilsons fans
Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
5 / 10
Djavan on the World stage
Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
6 / 10
djavan
Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 10
Maria Rita
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
8 / 10
Maria Rita on the Sunset stage
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
9 / 10
Bastille animates audience
The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 10
Bastille on the World stage
Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage