Soraya says he changed his mind about Bolsonaro after ‘barbarities’

Senator Soraya Thronicke (MS), who is running for the Palácio do Planalto by Unio Brasil, said, this Saturday (10/9), that she changed her opinion about President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), reelection candidate, after “barbarities” said by him. The presidential candidate criticized the position of the federal executive branch in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and its relationship with women. “In 2018 I was elected, yes, with Bolsonaro’s support. I worked for him, I voted for him. But, like thousands of Brazilians, I also changed my opinion, after I saw the barbarities in the conduct of the pandemic, in the disrespectful way he treats women, after the allegations of corruption scandals by family and friends”, he said, in his insertion today in the free electoral program.

Soraya was one of the senators who opposed Bolsonaro in the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of COVID. In advertisements, she has presented herself as an “ona”. In today’s insert, the parliamentarian also criticized Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, the PT’s presidential candidate.

“I am absolutely against the PT and against Lula, its greatest leader,” he said.

Soraya’s performance on Datafolha

According to the most recent Datafolha survey, released yesterday, Soraya Thronicke has 1% of voting intentions. Lula and Bolsonaro, the leaders, add up to 45% and 34%, respectively.

Soraya is also behind Ciro Gomes (PDT), who has 7%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), who owns 5%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-07422/2022.

