Study points to benefits of the Mediterranean diet for the heart; see how to do

An international study recently pointed out the benefits of the Mediterranean diet for the heart. Published in The Lancetsays that the Mediterranean diet can prevent heart disease better than a diet based on a low-fat diet. The survey, which lasted seven years, was released in May.

A second study, this one published in Journal of the American Heart Associationcame to the conclusion that people who maintain traditional mediterranean diet have a 26% lower risk of sudden cardiac death.

Increasingly popular, the Mediterranean diet is already part of the lifestyle of great athletes, like football player Cristiano Ronaldo. If you still don’t know and would like to know more about its benefits, keep reading and check out the foods that make up the mediterranean menu, down here. See also our recipe suggestions.

mediterranean diet

Studied since the 1950s, the Mediterranean diet has become popular over time. The way of life of people living in regions bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy and southern Spain and France, has long been associated with cardiovascular health and longevity.

According to cardiologist Francisco Pupo, this diet consists of fresh and natural food like fruits, vegetables, fish (rich in omega 3), olive oil, oilseeds, grains and cereals, plus a little wine. Milk and cheese are consumed in moderation. Red meat is rarely consumed.

Other advantages of the Mediterranean diet would be the coverage of several food groups, a plethora of culinary options and the ease of following compared to other more restrictive options.

the study of The Lancet

To carry out the study, the Spanish researchers recruited 1,002 people aged between 20 and 75 years who had coronary artery disease – obstruction of the coronary arteries, the blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. During the experiment, half of the subjects were randomly assigned to follow a low-fat diet, while the others followed a Mediterranean diet.

All of them met with a nutritionist at least once a month, either in person or over the phone. Both diets prioritized vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, as well as fish and poultry. However, the Mediterranean diet featured more oils, nuts, and fatty fish, while the low-fat diet included more grains, potatoes, and vegetables, as well as emphasizing low-fat cooking techniques.

After seven years, those who followed the Mediterranean diet had significantly fewer heart attacks, strokes and other related problems when compared to those who followed the low-fat diet.

Other benefits

According to the authors, this long-term study provided the most extensive evidence to date on the cardiac benefits of a Mediterranean-style eating pattern.

According to cardiologist Francisco Pupo, the Mediterranean diet is considered the healthiest in the world because it brings several benefits. He explains that this style of eating “has shown numerous benefits. Among them, the decreased risk of heart disease and strokeBesides the Alzheimer’s prevention. It would also have been observed rheumatoid arthritis improvement and protection against some types of cancer“.

(Source: Francisco Pupo, cardiologist at the Prime Cor clinic)

Recipes to get started today

Mediterranean tuna cake





Time: 40min (+1h in the fridge) (+20min rest)

Performance: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

3 cans of drained tuna

2 chopped celery stalks

1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

2 tablespoons of capers

Juice of 1/2 lemon squeezed

1 tablespoon of oregano

2 cups mayonnaise (tea)

1 package of wholemeal crustless bread

Rose sauce

Preparation mode

First, in a bowl, mix the tuna, celery, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, lemon, oregano and mayonnaise and let it rest for 20 minutes. In another bowl, for the rosé sauce, mix the cream and tomato sauce. On a platter, alternate layers of bread and tuna filling, ending with bread. Spread the rosé sauce on top and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

mediterranean chicken





Mediterranean chicken | photo: Shutterstock Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 45min (+15min rest)

Performance: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

6 chicken fillets

1 minced garlic clove

3 tablespoons of oil

1 tablespoon of dried herbs (oregano, thyme, sage, rosemary, etc.)

1 tablespoon of salt

2 tablespoons of red vinegar

4 tomatoes, cut into 4 pieces

1 onion cut into 4 pieces

1 cup (tea) of tomato pulp

8 chopped olives (green and black)

1/2 cup of chopped mushrooms

1 bunch of chopped broccoli

Preparation mode

In a bowl, season the chicken fillets with the garlic, olive oil, herbs, salt and vinegar and let it rest for 15 minutes. In a large pot over medium heat, quickly brown the fillets, add the tomatoes, onion and cook for 15 minutes or until the tomatoes break down. Pour in the tomato pulp, olives, champignons and boil covered for another 10 minutes. Spread the broccoli, cover and finish cooking for another 5 minutes or until the broccoli is soft but not falling apart. Serve with rice decorated as desired.

Grilled Salmon with Pesto Sauce





Salmon with pesto sauce | Photo: Kitchen Guide Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h

Performance: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

Sauce

3 minced garlic cloves

1 cup of chopped walnuts

1 cup (tea) of olive oil

1 cup of fresh basil

1 and 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation mode

For the sauce, place the garlic and walnuts in a blender and blend quickly. Gradually add the oil, beating. Add the basil, parmesan, season with salt, pepper and whisk quickly to combine. Reserve. Place the salmon in a pan, season with salt, rosemary and drizzle with the wine. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove the paper, check that it is cooked and transfer to a platter. Serve the roasted salmon with pesto sauce decorated as desired.