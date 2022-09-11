Tandara, former volleyball team, loses followers after homophobic post

photo: REPRODUO/INSTAGRAM/@TANDARACAIXETA Tandara Caixeta lost followers after making a homophobic comment about the Peppa Pig cartoon

Former volleyball player, Tandara Caixeta lost more than twenty thousand followers after making a homophobic post on Instagram. The former opposite of the Brazilian National Team criticized the Peppa Pig cartoon for showing a homosexual couple in one of its episodes.

Volleyball players protest Tandara’s homophobic post

Prior to publication, Tandara had 391,000 followers on her official account. This Saturday (10/9), the number has already dropped to 369 thousand. According to the now candidate for federal deputy, the children would not be safe watching an animation that portrays a couple of women as parents.

Gabi Guimares was one of the players who protested against Tandara’s speech. The tip published the following message in her stories: “They say why our children are not safe. They say they defend the family. Family where you have love, if you have respect, are two people who chose to love each other, who are faithful and free within of the individuality of each”.

Support from Ana Paula Henkel On Twitter this Thursday, shortly after Tandara’s publication had repercussions, Sheila said that her daughter had asked about the reason for two women getting married. The former athlete explained that the only reason would be love and reinforced that the children are pure and without prejudice. Also former player Ana Paula Henkel, bronze medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, came to Tandara’s defense. A declared supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, Ana said that Tandara has every right to express herself and is right to say that the design is not suitable for children. Henkel even called Tandara’s criticisms hypocritical. doping

Gold medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Tandara was caught in the anti-doping test in the 2020 edition of the tournament, played only last year in Tokyo, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of this year, she was suspended for four years due to what happened.