Teacher removed for having sex with student is arrested after repeating crime

Photo: Publicity/Iredell County

Teacher Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, a resident of North Carolina, in the United States, was arrested for having sex with a student. The information is from the New York Post.

Elizabeth had been removed from the school where she taught after it came to light that she was having sex with a student. She was under house arrest after turning herself in to police on August 1 and posting a $75,000 bond.

In order to remain under house arrest, Elizabeth had to stay away from the school and the student in question, in addition to electronic monitoring.

However, on September 2, the teacher was arrested again after police discovered that she was continuing to have sex with the student, who came to her house nine times after his arrest. Elizabeth received 27 additional charges.

The teacher remains imprisoned and will only be able to return home if she pays bail again. However, after the recidivism, her release value rose to U$800,000 (approximately R$4.1 million).

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, North Carolina

According to the New York Post, she started working in 2010 as an assistant and went on to work as a teacher in special education.