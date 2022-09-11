The Amazing Electric Harley Davidson Models

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

The world’s leading manufacturer of old-school motorcycles, Harley-Davidson is a brand that lives up to its reputation. However, despite all the excellent reputation, since 2010 the manufacturer can see a drop in the number of sales.

As a way of revolutionizing the brand, and bringing it back to the sales market, it launched a new model: the Harley Davidson Electric, LiveWire. To learn more about this model, its innovations and its values, check out the full article!

The electric motorcycle, initially launched under the name of LiveWire, did not please potential buyers, mainly due to its high market value. However, when Harley parted ways with the LiveWire brand in 2021, it launched a newer, and also cheaper, model called LiveWire One.

Unlike the first LiveWire model, which hit the market at $29,799, the LiveWire One started at a price of $21,999, reduced by tax incentives, to less than $20,000.

New release even cheaper: Del Mar

With a proposal to appeal even more to urban bikers, who don’t mind a shorter range in horses, Harley will launch the new model Del Mar. The brand said it is targeting a starting price of $15,000 when it goes on sale in 2023.

The manufacturer, however, said that the electric motor will have a power of 80 horsepower and that the motorcycle will be able to reach 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. The battery will allow you to reach 160 kilometers of autonomy in the city.

According to the company, the launch edition of 100 units was all reserved. So, it created a waiting list on the website, so that interested parties are notified in advance about when they can book the production version of the S2 Del Mar.

Why the brand reinvents itself with the electric Harley Davidson

Despite the brand being one of the world references in the motorcycling field, after 2010, most riders who were interested in buying a Harley Davidson had already bought one. Therefore, the brand identified a significant reduction in sales.

However, it was necessary to find a way to make it return to the market. As the future of the transportation industry, like that of motorcycles, will be powered by electricity, this was Harley’s bet.

However, using electricity in this case would remove all the noise characteristic of a Harley Davidson motorcycle. So instead of changing the course of the company’s main brand, it decided to launch the sub-brand LiveWire.

