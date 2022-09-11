The first purchase in Bitcoins was a pizza, check the historical appreciation

Belo Horizonte, September 10, 2022, by Edmar Oliveira – Bitcoins are the best-known and most traded digital currency in the world. In this way, it is often seen as the very synonym of cryptocurrencies. Despite the current success, Bitcoin was not always regarded as a success.

At the time of its creation, Bitcoin, as well as the proposal for a network of coins or digital assets, came to be a laughing stock. So check the blog Diário SP the trajectory of Bitcoins, from the purchase of a pizza to millionaire appreciation.

What are bitcoins?

A pioneer in a field that would become a fever, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world began its trajectory in a humble way. Launched in 2009 by an anonymous creator (or group of creators) who called themselves Satoshi Nakamoto, the initiative was seen as yet another short-lived attempt to develop an innovative digital product.

However, from the year 2010, the idea started to become popular among internet users. The first Bitcoin transaction to make a paired purchase in the official local currency was the purchase of a pizza.

A 10,000 BTC pizza

In 2010, an American ordered two pizzas from a local pizzeria. So when the order arrived, he found himself without money to pay for the food. As he was a Bitcoin user, he asked if he could pay with the digital currency.

The delivery person accepted and after making the calculations, a transfer of 10,000 BTC (the acronym for the cryptocurrency) was made from the buyer to the delivery person. The news of this first transition strengthened Bitcoin and the crypto price climb began.

Explosive appreciation

When news of the purchase of pizzas using Bitcoin spread across social media at the time, a race to acquire the cryptocurrency began. Already in the year 2011, the price of crypto reached the pairing with the dollar. In this way, in 2013, it had already reached the value of 1,200 dollars per Bitcoin.

The success of the digital asset led to the creation of other digital currencies and in 2015, Ethereum appears, which presents a new configuration and starts to compete with Bitcoin, although still far from the main asset. Thus, other less relevant cryptocurrencies start to populate the market, such as Cardano, Binance Coin, DodgeCoin among others.

The competition did not hinder the movement of appreciation of Bitcoins, which already in the year 2017, reached the price of 19,787 dollars per unit. Although facing the natural ups and downs of the financial market, in 2021 the cryptocurrency reached its record high, quoted at 69,000 dollars.

Finally, it is worth mentioning a report from the portal G1 published on September 9, 2022, the price of Bitcoins is recorded at 21 thousand dollars, which shows that the cryptocurrency is not only increasing in value, but also consolidated as one of the main digital assets in the world.