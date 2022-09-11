The only employee who was at the nursing home died in the fire.

The caregiver at the nursing home where six people died this morning in São Mateus, east of São Paulo, was the only employee present at the establishment at the time of the fire. Adriana dos Santos Souza, 39, who was on her first day on the job, also died at the scene.

The Civil Police will investigate whether the person responsible for the establishment, who did not have a business license, will be indicted for arson and murder. However, the investigation will only be completed after the reports are made at the scene of the deaths.

In testimony, the person in charge of the establishment informed that the permit application was in progress, since the nursing home had changed address just three months ago. Her name was not revealed by the Civil Police. O UOL couldn’t locate her for her to position herself.

Cause of fire. The hypothesis pointed out as the most likely based on the reports of experts and the Fire Department is that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the back room.

“The firefighters there at the scene verified that it could be a fire of electrical origin, but only the report to confirm”, said delegate Juliana Raite Barbosa Menezes, in an interview granted this afternoon at the headquarters of the 49th DP (São Mateus), which investigates the case.

How was the fire? The fire occurred in only one room and did not spread to the property. There, the body of Therezinha Barbosa Ribeiro, 81, was found.

Her son accompanied the removal of the bodies at the site, between late morning and early afternoon today.

“The owner [da casa de repouso] called us and informed us that there was a tragedy. We don’t know much,” said self-employed Valdir Ribeiro, 44.

10.set.2022 – Hairdresser Thais Cristina Pinho, daughter of one of the victims is comforted in front of the 49th DP (São Mateus) Image: Herculano Barreto Filho

Who were and where were the dead

Therezinha Barbosa Ribeiro, 81 – died charred in the back room, where the fire took place.

Luciane Avelina Chaves, 42 – died in the kitchen as a result of smoke inhalation.

Sônia Pinho Silva, 71 – died in the bathroom stall as a result of smoke inhalation.

Adelson Alexandre Gino, 61, Arthuro Loureiro Perez and caregiver Adriana dos Santos Souza, 39 – died in the front room as a result of smoke inhalation.

Who are the survivors and how are they?

Maria da Conceição Ramos, 74 – stable health. She is hospitalized in the Sapopemba Emergency Room.

Ermozira da Conceição Clemente, 103 – hospitalized in a serious condition at the Sapopemba Emergency Room