“The pandemic was the biggest challenge of my career, but we were prepared”, says CEO of Aliansce Sonae

January 1st is considered an international holiday. On a date like this, those who want to consume or are looking for entertainment often end up in a shopping mall. “Malls were designed to never close,” says Rafael Sales, CEO of Aliansce Sonae, which manages shopping centers such as Shopping Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro.

For these shopping centers, therefore, it was particularly difficult to get through the decrees to close businesses during the pandemic, which began in March 2020.

In an interview with From Zero to Top, Sales talked about what it was like going through the pandemic keeping the team engaged and supporting merchants. “The pandemic was the biggest challenge of my career, and the biggest challenge faced by malls. But we were prepared,” he stated.

At the end of 2019, the company was experiencing an excellent moment: it was capitalized, had just completed a successful merger and received 35 million visitors in its 39 malls. “With the arrival of the pandemic, we made a giant effort to manage and reduce operating costs. With this, we were able to reduce the cost of condominium which until today, in 2022, is 13% lower than it was in 2019, despite the accumulated inflation being 30%”, he said. The strategy ensured that mall occupancy continued at high levels and reached 97% in August 2022.

With a focus on helping shopkeepers, the company invested in the phygital, a junction between the English versions of the words physical and digital. “I wasn’t just concerned about income, I was concerned about maintaining relevance for our client. That’s why we created digital connection mechanisms,” he says. The solution was digital malls, which are not intended to compete with large marketplaces or even the online version of retailers. “We want to help the retailer use their physical store inventory to deliver to the customer who is nearby, reducing friction and continuing our mission to serve,’ she says.

For Sales, customers are no longer online or offline. “All customers are ‘all lines’. The person is at the mall using their cell phone to look up the price, for example,” she says. It concludes, therefore, that if the customer is in all environments, the mall and the experience it delivers must also be.

