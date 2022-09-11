The queen’s hidden suffering, behind-the-scenes royal travel and protocol gaffes. The daily life of the most famous queen in the world

José Bouza Serrano, ambassador and former head of state protocol who organized the coming of Isabel II’s children to Portugal, will launch a biography of the queen, whom he met, on Tuesday. To CNN Portugal, in an interview, he recalls some episodes that marked a reign that lasted 70 years

He has studied the various monarchies and has even written a book on the subject. What distinguished Queen Elizabeth II?

She had a special charisma. She was a unique, unrepeatable woman with a sense of service to her people and the crown. And she had the quality of having been holy. Queen Elizabeth II was consecrated with holy oils.

Was anointed?

Yes, she was anointed and no other head of state is anointed. But that part was never broadcast on television. In fact, at the time, in 1953, Winston Churchill did not want the ceremony at Westminster Abbey to be broadcast on television, no ceremony had been until then. But Prince Philip, who was all modern, insisted that everyone could see it on television. It was the first time this had happened and from then on all sacrament ceremonies were broadcast on television, such as the weddings of the queen’s children. At that first ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury did not want the anointing part to be filmed.

So that part was more reserved?

Yup. They put a white robe on the queen and she was anointed with the cross. It is the religious part of the ceremony and a British tradition. And it gave him a special relationship with God. Queen Elizabeth II saw her role and her nature as a link to God. Therefore, she would never abdicate, as she saw her role as a connection to God, an obligation to fulfill a mission on earth.

Did you ever meet the queen?

Yes, I was with Queen Elizabeth II two or three times. But the first time I saw her I was six years old.

Did you see her where?

I saw her passing in the carriage, in Rossio, when she came to Portugal in 1957. We went out to see it. It was remarkable. But I never imagined that years later I would come to know her, nor that I would organize her children to come to Portugal.

Was it very difficult to organize visits for the queen’s children?

They are always more complicated visits than those of the Republicans.

Do you remember a specific situation?

At that time, in 1979, Princess Anne, for example, didn’t ride a Mercedes Benz because it was a German car and she couldn’t; they cared a lot about it. They didn’t sign autographs either. One day, a mayor asked her for an autograph and she said: “The Queen won’t let us sign autographs”. They also don’t receive the flowers inside cellophane, but only in the bouquets and all the colors used are combined. Everyone has a small file with the biographical data of the people they are going to meet.

In his diplomatic career he was in several countries with monarchies…

I’ve only been to monarchies. I was lucky. I started in Spain, then Belgium, then in the Vatican – which is an elective monarchy – and I was a representative in the Order of Malta – another elective monarchy. Afterwards, I was still an ambassador in Denmark and the Netherlands.

And what sets the English monarchy apart from all these?

The Englishwoman ended up being a model for all the others. It was the most powerful in the sense of representation. Northern European monarchies are more sober and do not have as many resources at their disposal. They would pick us up by coach to go to the king or queen, but they were tiny coaches. The English, on the other hand, are experts in decorating ceremonies with pomp and ostentation. This was due to King Edward VII. Queen Victoria didn’t pay any attention to him and so he had more time to decide everything about the uniforms, the braid, the decorations.

And did they strictly follow the protocol? As a protocol expert, how did you view the queen’s action?

Yes, they always followed. At the table, with the guests, the queen always started talking to whoever was on her right and only at the third course did she turn to the left. It wasn’t worth it for the person on the left to start talking to her that she didn’t. The protocol is there to help. She also had codes that she kept with the helpers for years, like the one on the suitcases.

How was this code?

The way she placed her suitcase was a signal for them to know if she wanted to end a conversation or do something else.

What were, for you, the worst moments that the queen went through?

The hardest part was reconciling her nature as the head of the Anglican Church with the sentimental choices of her sister and children, who all went against what she wanted to have happened. Divorce, which was something he abhorred. It started with her sister and then her children and with the Prince of Wales she was the one who convinced them to divorce after all the scandals. Eduardo is the only married one.

How has the queen been dealing with this matter?

With great sacrifice, to try to save the institution. The issue has always been to save the crown and the monarchy, which has been in crisis many times.

And how do you define the Queen’s relationship with Princess Diana?

Queen Elizabeth II tried hard. But Diana didn’t do what they agreed on and called the press to tell them.

And how do you think she saw the Harry and Meghan affair?

She had a lot of attention with Meghan. He took her, by the way, on the royal train, for example, which didn’t go with the others. Meghan went to tea with her and the queen’s dogs loved Meghan as they were delighted around her feet as they drank tea. I talk about it in my book: the queen felt a certain attraction to Meghan. But she and Harry didn’t know how to live up to the obligations.

In her Jubilee letter, Elizabeth II asked Camilla Parker-Bowles to be queen consort. Was that essential for these moments that we are living now?

The queen was kind enough to solve Camilla’s problem because it would be unpleasant for the prince to be deciding for his own sake. She left it settled when she said she would very much like it when the time came – and it came to her that Camila was at Carlos’ side as queen consort.

Based on the research work for your book about Isabel II, which will be released this Tuesday, what were the queen’s most pronounced characteristics?

She was very solid. And she had great discipline. As she started so young, her father didn’t even have time to help her complete her training. She has always lived with great self-discipline. And she fulfilled the idea that feelings are not revealed, only in great intimacy, and that there is no need to take political positions. There is indeed the reign, which is above everything because it was the ultimate representation of a State and several Nations.

What discipline was this?

She did have extraordinary self-discipline and a tremendous spirit of sacrifice. There is a biographer of the queen who says that when she was seven she would get up in the middle of the night to see if her clothes were neatly folded on the chair. She had a great sense of selflessness. Her uncle Eduardo XVIII, for example, when they gave him the red boxes with documents, he would open and smear everything with the marks of whiskey glasses. She, Queen Elizabeth II, did everything impeccably, with a sense of duty.

Are there many episodes that reveal this self-discipline?

Before being crowned, she trained a lot inside the Palace; she walked with sheets tied together to feel the weight of the robe and do everything right. She was young and frail for the weight of the cloak.

José Bouza Serrano will launch a book on Isabel II next Tuesday



How many times have you seen the queen?

I saw her in Ascot, in London and in Glasgow, when it was the European Capital of Culture, Pedro Santana Lopes and I went to greet her. Then I saw her again in Italy, at the Milan Opera, where she was in the box with the prince. On that official visit, the next day there was a design exhibition and when we were all at the door, as we were going to be the next group to enter, she arrived with the ambassador from England, passed by and bowed her head to greet us.

Do you tell all this in your book?

Yup. My book begins with the death of Prince Philip and goes all the way to the Jubilee. Then there is a part dedicated to the unlikely queen, as she was the daughter of the Duke of York, who was not the natural heir, counting her father’s coronation, her uncle’s abdication, her relationship with her sister, her entire descent. And there is also a chapter on recent years called “the Fullness of Times”.

How was her relationship with her children?

He adored Andrew and the hardest thing for him was taking his titles away. As tradition dictates, you have to have an heir and a substitute, and she had Carlos and Ana, but she decided to have two more and, in the last one, she even invited Prince Philip to attend the birth.

And was he a person who liked children?

She was very fond of her grandchildren. But there’s a phrase from Princess Anne that talks about it. She says that when her son Peter was born, the queen’s first grandchild, she really liked it and took him hand in hand through the halls to show him all the paintings. But then Princess Anne says, “I thought it was strange that she didn’t care much for children.”

One of the queen’s greatest tastes was dogs and horses.

He liked horses and dogs. He loved it when his horses won races. She had 30 dogs, all descended from the first bitch her father gave her. When Prince Philip died, André gave him two, but one died. She didn’t want new dogs as she was afraid that when she died they would be left without an owner.

And continued to go to horse races?

This year she still went to Ascot, but her horse didn’t win. She has been more fragile lately, as seen in the last image of her leaning on a very large stick to receive the prime minister.

In the years of his reign he dealt with 15 prime ministers. Which ones do you think challenged you the most? Which are the most difficult to deal with?

It was difficult with Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair. Thatcher was not at all interested in the Commonwealth, which was the crown jewel for her, as it was something her father had cherished very much. As for Blair, she didn’t like that he had invented the expression “people’s princess” for Diana. In addition, he wanted to reform the House of Lords and withdrew titles.

Do you think that with Charles III the English crown will change a lot?

He’s different. And right away the anthem changes. But will try to innovate. And it will also undoubtedly reduce the royal family.

How will the royal family be reduced?

We have already seen that at the Jubilee the balcony of Buckingham Palace was already less crowded. The queen had many cousins ​​but the new king only has two first cousins ​​who have no title. And among the brothers can make selection. Ana has until she dies the title of royal princess that her mother gave her.

And as for the other brothers, what will be done?

The now King Charles III had a few tantrums with Edward. Now that his mother is dead, he should give her the title of Duke of Edinburgh, but we’re not sure that’s going to happen. We will see. Andrew is in the ‘refrigerator’.

And in relation to the children of Charles III, what do you think their relationship will be like?

He has immense admiration for Prince William and Catherine. And it may happen that he reconciles with Harry. But right now the relationship is strained.

Will it be difficult to replace the mother?

Queen Elizabeth II was the most popular and best-known figure worldwide. We got used to seeing it on banknotes, on stamps. She must be the most photographed in the world. She was a symbol, an expert professional who didn’t stray from the path no matter what it took. She was a fascinating personality who lived through many sacrifices and couldn’t show anything. But she suffered in many situations. She did not expect the hostile reaction of the population when Princess Diana died.

It is said that the queen was untouchable. Nobody could touch him. Why did this happen?

You couldn’t touch the queen. It’s a rule of protocol and touching the queen is a crime of lèse majesty. The royal people, and the queen in particular, is untouchable. There were many gaffes like that of President Pompidou who, when he showed him the Elisha, gave him his arm. Can not. The same happened to Michele Obama who hugged the queen and broke royal protocol. You don’t give the queen a hand, you expect her to give it, you don’t even speak to the queen, you expect her to speak – these are rules.

Are these kind of rules that mark the British crown?

In my book I talk about all this. In fact, I start the book with the day she goes bowing to her husband’s funeral. No one could help her for that. Prince Charles, who would have permission, was in the procession; then she looks back and for the first time she doesn’t see the Prince Philip she was so used to. The book is called The Widow of Windsor.

What surprised you most about this queen?

She lived always and always like herself. We will never know what she thought about many things.