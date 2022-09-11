The References and Easter Eggs You Might Not Have Noticed in Episode 4

in this episode of She-Hulk, we know a little more about “shows” present in the universe of Marvel. Donny Blazeas he is called, is a stage magician who uses some of the techniques learned in Kamar-Taj**—place where magic users learn to master it—as the main attraction.

But, the quirk around Donny is his first and last name, which sound similar to another Marvel character, Johnny BlazeO Ghost Rider. Being the publisher’s most famous comic book incarnation, some speculate that Donny is related to Johnny or inspired his fictional name on the biker.

The second theory makes more sense when we remember that Johnny Blaze was also performances for audience entertainment. However, in your case, as a risky stunt rider.