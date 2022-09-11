The References and Easter Eggs You Might Not Have Noticed in Episode 4

Mephisto coming?
We’re halfway through the first season of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes and things seem to be heating up. Not just in the courtroom, but also in the Jennifer Walters.
Leaving double meaning jokes aside, like every good episode of the series Marvel Cinematic Universemany references and easter eggs were played on screen. To help you stay on top of everything, we’ve separated it here Everything You Might Not Have Noticed in She-Hulk Episode 4. Check it out below!
Donny Blaze
in this episode of She-Hulk, we know a little more about “shows” present in the universe of Marvel. Donny Blazeas he is called, is a stage magician who uses some of the techniques learned in Kamar-Taj**—place where magic users learn to master it—as the main attraction.
But, the quirk around Donny is his first and last name, which sound similar to another Marvel character, Johnny BlazeO Ghost Rider. Being the publisher’s most famous comic book incarnation, some speculate that Donny is related to Johnny or inspired his fictional name on the biker.
The second theory makes more sense when we remember that Johnny Blaze was also performances for audience entertainment. However, in your case, as a risky stunt rider.
Shopee’s Elizabeth Olsen
when we met madisynn king — “Madisynn, with two N’s and a Y, but it’s not where you think” —, Donny comments the “big Billy Shake”. The magician referred to William Shakespeare and the Cheese and guava. In the play, Juliet tells Romeo that “the flower we call a rose if it had another name it would still have the same scent”showing that your last name is just another name.
For those curious about the actress and comedian who plays Madisynn King, her name is Patty Guggenheimbut we can also call it “Elizabeth Olsen from Shopee”.
Wong Watches The Sopranos and This Is Us
Like every tired worker, Wong loves to marathon a series. The two that appear in your TV during the episode are the Sopranos and This Is Us. Both are dramatic productions that have already left many people in the fetal position.
The most curious thing about Madisynn’s encounter with the Sorcerer Supreme is that Wong was coming. The Sopranos Season 5 Episode 12 Final Scenebeing more specific, being in time 40:32. The next few minutes would literally be about the breakup between Christopher and Adrianaalso known as one of television’s most traumatic breakups.
Magicians!
THE “mystical house” of Donny Blaze has several artifacts scattered around the scenario. Some that may draw attention are the numerous paintings with posters of the illusionist Houdinibut also of the illusionist magician Harry Kellar. Both popular real-world stage magic figures.
“Guan yin, please have mercy”
When Madisynn is put on the stand, Wong pleads with her for mercy. Guan yin. The entity the wizard refers to is not a cosmic being from Marvel, on the contrary, it is a Buddhist deity associated with compassion. Your name means “Observing the Sounds (or Screams) of the World”. In other words, Wong’s despair was so great that the mage was screaming inside, hoping that Guan yin could hear him.
Do you have a minute to hear Mephisto’s word?
Another situation associated with Madisynn is her entire account of the trip she had after being thrown into a hellish dimension by Donny. In it, the woman says that she made a pact with a demon named Jake who had the form of a goat.. Madisynn comments that he cannot be more specific on the matter, as he told her that if he did, “I would rip out your soul and that of all the people you love”**.
There is no “Jake demon” in Marvel, though. Mephisto is known for making pacts, and the character has already used several different names, such as Jack Scratch. In the list of similarities, we can still add the fact that he has already used the form of a goat in the comics. In short, It may even be Mephisto, but don’t expect it to be.
You can zoom in!
for those who want to give “match” at the tinder to the same song present in the episode, she is ZOOMby the Korean singer Jessi. Later in the episode, we still have a snippet of Heaven Is A Place On Earthin Belinda Carlisle.
Incredible Hulk
Jennifer’s string of failed dates has several references. The clearest are about using the word a lot “incredible” near her, as well as being asked if her skin is indestructible. In the previous episode, Demolition Gang tried to take a sample of She-Hulk’s blood, but ran into this problem.
Another point is the mention of vibranium and whether the metal is able to pierce the Hulk’s skin. This is information that is still unknown within the MCUhowever, in the comics, both adamanium When vibranium are effective against Emerald Giant.
Finally, this entire sequence echoes the national subtitle of the series of Dan Slott for She-Hulk, Single Woman Looking.
Bad Feminist by Roxanne Gay
When Jennifer returns home, she finds her newest love interest reading bad feministin Roxanne Gay. In it, Roxanne brings several funny and insightful essays about feminism, its contradictions and learning that the author had as a woman and black.
The book dialogues on several levels with the episode. From Jennifer giving in to her She-Hulk version to “get men’s attention” to the way Medisynn is not taken seriously because of her playful and “fly” attitude.
“Not if she registered first”
The episode’s hook isn’t just a preview of what we’ll see titania in the next episode, but it is a reference to the reason for the creation of She-Hulk. Us the 80swith the popularity of series like The Bionic Woman and even the series live action of the Hulk, there was concern that someone would register “She-Hulk” before Marvel itself.
In this way, Jennifer Walters was born. Fortunately, the dominion over the character’s brand has remained in the hands of the publisher until now. I mean, apparently, it’s in Titania’s hands now.
Wedding?
This episode’s post-credits scene may be hiding something very dark in Wong’s life. In it, Madisynn and the Sorcerer Supreme talk about various types of alcoholic beverages. It is then that Wong comments that he has already taken “vodka with yak milk”. Madisynn says she would like to taste yak milk and Wong replies that she must have “some leftovers from the wedding”.
But what wedding? We saw the ceremony Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut not only was Wong not present, it would be unlikely that “yak milk” would be on the menu at the event.
That aside, we don’t have many options. At least if the wedding was Wong’s own. the producer of Doctor Strange 2, Richie Palmer previously confirmed that Sara — the black character from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness who sacrifices herself to try to destroy the darkhold — would be the mage’s love interest.
The plot was not fully explored, however, Wong’s marriage would make sense for the very way the character has been dealing with magical issues in the last few episodes of She-Hulk. Half relapsed and isolated, the lack of Sara may have put him in this spiral of questionable decisions.