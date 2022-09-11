The sky is not the limit | Einstein Ring, photos of the Sun, Northern Lights and more!

Many astronomical news moved the last week. From aurora borealis to rare events in the universe, scientists have announced several studies. Among the most interesting is an exoplanet possibly covered by an ocean of liquid water.

Check out all the space highlights from the last seven days below:

Einstein’s ring is a gravitational lensing effect (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/Spaceguy44)

The James Webb telescope has recorded the most complete Einstein ring ever found. Typically, the rings photographed are incomplete or slightly more blurred in parts.

This effect is the result of gravitational lensing, formed by a massive galaxy positioned exactly in front of a more distant star or galaxy. The alignment of both objects with the Earth must be perfect (or almost perfect).

Photo of the chromosphere, intermediate region of the Sun’s atmosphere, made by the Inouye telescope (Image: Reproduction/NSO/AURA/NSF)

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope team, the world’s largest of its kind, celebrated the inauguration and the end of the commissioning year, releasing new images of the Sun in rich detail.

Taken on June 3, the photos show a region “only” 82,500 kilometers in diameter, a tiny region of our star. Still, this region is much larger than Earth.

This time-lapse video shows an orbital pass above an aurora-draped Indian Ocean all the way to a moonlit Coral Sea east of Australia. pic.twitter.com/U5pGdtdRvD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 5, 2022

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station filmed last weekend’s Northern Lights. the video in timelapse it also includes a Moon rising behind the curvature of our planet.

The aurora was the result of a moderate solar storm that hit Earth.

Artist’s concept of an exoplanet (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The exoplanet TOI-1452b, located 100 light-years away, could be an ocean world. In fact, scientists say that this super-Earth may contain much more liquid water than our planet.

TOI-1452b is about 1.67 times the diameter of Earth and similar in density. According to a new article, the proportion of water there is much higher than ours. However, further studies are still needed for a definitive conclusion.

The red giant Betelgeuse was once yellowed (Image: Reproduction/Adam Block/Steward Observatory)

The red supergiant Betelgeuse was not always this color: about 2,000 years ago, it was a yellow-orange star. Color changes are directly related to a star’s evolutionary phases.

This discovery is due to ancient reports about the star, in particular one made by Sima Qian, an astronomer at the Chinese court. He described the colors of the stars around 100 BC, and among them, Betelgeuse was described with a color between Sirius and Bellatrix (blue-white) and Antares (red).

DNA from 14 NASA astronauts contained significant mutations (Image: Reproduction/frender/envato)

Blood samples from 14 NASA astronauts sent into space between 1998 and 2001 showed significant DNA changes. However, these mutations do not necessarily mean serious risk of cardiovascular disease or cancer, although the possibilities exist.

The study is still inconclusive, as the number of samples was small. Therefore, more research is needed.

Many of the meteors fall to Earth during the day and in uninhabited regions (Image: Reproduction/OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay)

It is impossible to know how many meteorites fall to Earth, as many of them cannot be detected. But one astronomer made an estimate by analyzing Meteoritic Society data collected from 2007 to 2018. He claims that about 6,100 of these pebbles fall to Earth every year.

As many of them do not survive crossing the Earth’s atmosphere, the astronomer calculates that only 1,800 reach the ground.

Artemis I will be launched with the Space Launch System rocket (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Joel Kowsky)

After attempts to launch the Artemis I mission on August 29 and September 3, NASA intends to launch the Space Launch System rocket towards the moon on September 23.

For all to work out, the space agency will have to fix the liquid hydrogen leak that occurred on Day 3 by replacing a fuel seal on the SLS thruster. After that, NASA will run tests around the 17th to ensure the vehicle is ready for launch.

The asteroid Didymos in photo by DART (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL/DART Navigation Team)

NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), launched to test a planetary defense strategy, has sent its first photo of the asteroids Didymos and Dimorphos, which will impact the spacecraft in late September. The image was composed of more than 240 captures of the objects.

This mission aims to test whether the spacecraft can deflect asteroids towards Earth. Although it seems like a simple task, some conditions are unknown, so there is no 100% accurate prediction of the final result.

