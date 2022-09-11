These are the rights of a person with a dirty name

Contrary to what many think, even those with a “dirty name” have their rights, which cannot be taken away under any circumstances.

According to the latest surveys carried out by credit protection agencies, Brazil has almost 70 million people in a situation of default. Contrary to what many people think, even those with a “dirty name” have their rights, which cannot be taken away under any circumstances.

Rights of a person with a dirty name

See below what the rights of a negative citizen are:

Not be charged in an abusive way; Not be threatened; Be warned before having your name denied; Go to Justice; Make a deal; Have your name cleared on time; Receive proof of discharge.

To make the inquiry, you must access the website or install the Serasa app (available for Android or iOS), select the option “consult debts” and register using your CPF, birth, full name and e-mail. When everything is ok, you will be directed to a screen where your Score will be visible.

In addition to the Score, any citizen can consult if they have any active debt and if there are proposals for renegotiation, completely free of charge.

How to pay off debts through the Serasa campaign

To help consumers “clear their name”, Serasa started the campaign Serasa Clean Name, a partnership between the company and 45 other companies. The purpose of the initiative is to help people recover credit and get rid of debt once and for all.

About 80 million agreements are made available in the campaign, having discounts of up to 90%, and installments in up to 36 installments. According to Serasa, more than 27 million Brazilians can access debt negotiation offers. In addition, in agreements related to the Installment Action interest is not charged.

Those interested in paying off their debts through the campaign should first check if the company where they have open accounts is among the campaign partners.

To access this information, access the official Serasa channels:

On the campaign page, which can be accessed from any browser;

Serasa App (available for Android and iOS);

Call center calling on the phone 0800 591-1222 ;

; Whatsapp – (11) 99575-2096.

If the company is on the list, simply register on the Serasa website, analyze possible agreements and choose the best negotiation option.

This process can also be done in person at post offices.

