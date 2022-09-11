THESE tips will INCREASE your SERASA score and pay off your debts

Attention, Brazilians from all over the country! You may have already experienced some stress when it comes to getting credit. Whether it’s financing merchandise, approving a loan, or getting a card. The moment of apprehension precedes the negotiation with the credit protection system. So, as pay off your debts and increase serasa score?

Whether SPC or Serasa, in many cases, getting a good score will help you a lot. However, the problem becomes even greater when citizens are in debt. So, see how to pay off debts and increase serasa score faster with the News Contests article.

Pay debts and increase the Serasa score: understand how

First, it’s worth noting that a score is a measure of how reliable a person is in paying their bills. So if you pay your bills on time, don’t procrastinate on bills, and use your credit a lot, your score will go up. Otherwise, your score will gradually drop.

To check your score with Serasa, just access the site, register and log in for free.

score levels

To have a parameter, see how the scores are classified:

0 to 300 – Low;

301 to 500 – Regular;

501 to 700 – Good;

701 to 1000 – Very good.

Low scores present several financial obstacles. It is possible to hire services with low scores. However, interest rates will be higher, terms will be shorter and difficulties will be greater.

So, in addition to keeping your accounts up to date, there are other ways to improve your points. Updating the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) is one of them.

How to pay off debts and look good at Serasa

It is important to remember that the presence of overdue debts can lead to a bad score. Therefore, use Serasa’s Feirão Limpa Nome to obtain quotes and resolve pending issues. If this is not possible, do the following:

Contact collectors to negotiate friendly installments;

Start paying off the smallest debt, always looking to pay it off quickly;

Trade the bigger ones until they become more advantageous;

Put your credit cards aside and start saving to pay off more debt as quickly as possible.

So you’ll soon be out of debt and be able to improve your score.

How to increase your CPF score

A good tip is to update the data within the credit protection platform. These companies include: SPC, Serasa and Boa Vista. This is because some information will eventually change over time. For example, your salary may have increased or you may have moved to another city.

So please update your information immediately. This helps a lot to improve your score. Another important factor is the creation of an active record.

Collectors provide data to credit protection agencies when consumers are in debt. But data can also generate value as long as bills are paid on time. This happens through an active record, or Cadastro Positivo.

That would be an argument in favor of consumers. While debt can affect your score, Cadastro Positivo can help improve that fact. Just access the website of the protection agency (SPC, Serasa, Boa Vista) and register. As mentioned above, by registering your information, you can always keep your data up to date and increase Serasa’s score.