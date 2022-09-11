Thiago Pampolha is the new candidate for vice-governor in Cláudio Castro’s ticket | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Pampolha is in his third term as state deputy. In the first legislature, in 2010, he became the youngest parliamentarian in Alerj’s history.

In 2017, he took over the State Department of Sport, Leisure and Youth.

In November 2020, TV Globo showed that Pampolha’s family owned 42 gas stations. Nine of the establishments had already been fined by the State Institute of the Environment (Inea) for irregularities — and two of those notified belonged to the secretary himself.

Among the failures were lack of license for the use of water, lack of documentation and failure to comply with regulations for releasing water and oil.

At the time, Pampolha said that she “would never fail to inspect any establishment” and that she was “facing bureaucratic obstacles” to normalize the posts.

In the biography available on his page at Alerj, it is said that “Thiago is based on everything the family, Christian precepts and transparency in public service” and “commitment and respect to the appreciation of life, the environment and defense of Dignity Human”.

Washington Reis ineligible

Announced on June 29 as a candidate for vice governor on the ticket of Cláudio Castro, the former mayor of Duque de Caxias Washington Reis represented the union of the PL with the MDB in the election for the government of Rio de Janeiro.

However, Reis’ name on the ticket did not last long. Last Tuesday (6), seven judges of the TRE-RJ voted unanimously to reject the registration of Washington Reis’ candidacy as vice governor.

Reis was convicted in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for environmental crime and irregular subdivision when he was mayor of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, which framed him in the Ficha Limpa law, making him ineligible.

Last week, an appeal by the former mayor was analyzed in the Second Chamber of the STF, which formed a majority to maintain the conviction.

With this decision, the judges of TRE-RJ understood that a dirty record candidate cannot run for any election.