third season previews at D23; check out

the third season of The Mandalorian had its first preview revealed today, the 10th, during Lucasfilm’s panel at D23. The video shows Grogu discovering that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is not the only representative of Madalore’s culture, in addition to beautiful action scenes. Check it out above.

The Mandalorian follows the misadventures of Din Djarin (Pascal), a mercenary ruled by the Mandalorians’ code of honor, across the galaxy during the Imperial period. His traveling companion is Grogu, known to fans as “Baby Yoda”.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are already available on Disney+. The third year is scheduled to debut in February 2023.

Currently, the next series Star Wars of streaming It is andorscheduled for September 21st.

