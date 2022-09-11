‘This is the last lunch box, go ask Lula’, says man, woman in need – Politica

Bolsonarista humiliates lady
Man says he won’t help more women in vulnerable situations after she says she votes for Lula (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The video in which a man humiliates a woman who needs help is circulating on social networks and drawing attention. The man asks the woman if she is “Bolsonaro or Lula?”. When the lady replies that she votes for the candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), he replies that “this is the last lunch box” that she receives and that she “will ask Lula”. In disbelief, the woman asks, between embarrassed laughs, if that was true. The seriousness of the promise that he will no longer help the woman because she votes for the PT candidate is reinforced by the man who repeats again “go ask Lula”.

A number of people, among anonymous and famous, began to try to identify the lady who was humiliated so that she could receive help. Some people asked whether this behavior of offering food in exchange for voting for a specific candidate could not be framed as an attempt to buy votes.

