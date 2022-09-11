‘This is the last lunch box, go ask Lula’, says man, woman in need – Politica

Man says he won’t help more women in vulnerable situations after she says she votes for Lula (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The video in which a man humiliates a woman who needs help is circulating on social networks and drawing attention. The man asks the woman if she is “Bolsonaro or Lula?”. When the lady replies that she votes for the candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), he replies that “this is the last lunch box” that she receives and that she “will ask Lula”. In disbelief, the woman asks, between embarrassed laughs, if that was true. The seriousness of the promise that he will no longer help the woman because she votes for the PT candidate is reinforced by the man who repeats again “go ask Lula”.

“Lula? So, from today, no more lunchboxes for you.”

Now, in addition to the reports, there is a video made by a follower of the heartless bolsonarista sect humiliating a lady who lives in vulnerable conditions just because she supports the @LulaOficial. pic.twitter.com/JywJgSRT3p %u2014 Rodrigo (Toothpick) Cebrian (@rodcebrian) September 10, 2022

A number of people, among anonymous and famous, began to try to identify the lady who was humiliated so that she could receive help. Some people asked whether this behavior of offering food in exchange for voting for a specific candidate could not be framed as an attempt to buy votes.

Support network, let’s find out for the love we still have for the next and support this lady. My God. How can it be so capiroto? %u2014 Shirley Barbosa (@Shirloca14) September 10, 2022