Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes and Barroso vote for maintaining the suspension of the nursing floor. | Photo: Nelson Jr./STF

Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), expressed their support for maintaining the suspension of the national nursing floor, provided for in Law 14.434/2022. The new norm defined a salary floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses, 70% of this amount for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

The trial began this Friday (9/9), after the rapporteur of the case, Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, answered the request of the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde) asking for the suspension until a source is guaranteed. cost of payment.

Lewandowski and Moraes followed with the rapporteur’s vote for the suspension of the floor for 60 days, until three factors are analyzed: – financial situation of States and Municipalities; employability, in view of the plausible allegations of mass layoffs; and the quality of health services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians.

The trial of ADI 7222 continues virtually until September 16. The votes of ministers Dias Toffoli, Edson Fachin, Rosa Weber, Carmem Lúcia, Nunes Marques, André Mendonça, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux are missing.