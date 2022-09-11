Tim Blake Nelson, the Leader of The Incredible Hulk, will be in the film

Cast of the film was revealed during D23

Today (10) the panel of marvel studios at D23, where several announcements are being made about the projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including Captain America: New World Ordernew movie from Phase 5 that will bring Sam Wilson in the role of Sentinel of Liberty.

During the panel, the director Julius Onah took the stage along with the cast of the film. And among the news, we have confirmation that Tim Blake Nelson will be in the feature, playing the Leader – who is a great Hulk villain in the comics.

In case you haven’t remembered, Tim Blake Nelson was on The incredible Hulk, helping Bruce Banner find a “cure” for the Hulk’s powers. At the end of the film, he is unable to develop this serum, but ends up having his blood contaminated by drops of the Hulk’s blood – and his head starts to grow instantly. In this way, the character will possibly have a look that is faithful to the comics in Captain America 4.

In addition to Tim Blake Nelson, the cast will also feature Danny Ramirez in the role of Joaquin Torres – and it has been confirmed that the character will take on the role of the Hawk. Already Carl Lumbly also returns to the role of Isaiah Bradley. The two were present at Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Finally, Anthony Mackie returns to play Sam Wilson.

The film’s script promises to connect with the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which explored Sam’s dilemmas about the weight of being a black man and being the American symbol. Who signs the script for feature 4 is Malcolm Spellmancreator of the series, who will work with Dalan Musson. The direction of the project will be in the hands of Julius Onahknown for The Cloverfield Paradox.

Captain America: New World Order debut in May 3, 2024.

