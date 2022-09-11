Top scorer of the Brasileirão with 15 goals, Cano equals Marcelo Moreno and reaches mark after eight years | fluminense

Top scorer of the Brasileirão and Brazilian football. Cano has been piling up goals since he arrived in the country and has already scored 15 goals in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship. With the brand, shirt 14 repeats Marcelo Moreno’s feat. The former Cruzeiro striker had been the last gringo with at least 15 goals in the competition.
Champion with Cruzeiro in 2014, Marcelo Moreno was Raposa’s top scorer in that edition alongside Ricardo Goulart. Both scored 15 times. The Bolivian reached the club’s top scorer in that year’s Brasileirão in the last round in the victory over Fluminense.
Marcelo Moreno scored 15 goals with Cruzeiro in 2014 — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/Light Press
Germán Cano is Fluminense’s top scorer in the Brasileirão. The closest one is another gringo. Colombian Arias has five goals in 21 games in the tournament.
In this Brasileirão, 93 players from outside the country have already entered the field. With the two goals on Saturday night, Germán Cano reached 15 goals for Fluminense and surpassed Pedro Raul, who has 14 goals.
Cano is the top scorer of the Brasileirão, with 15 goals — Photo: André Durão / ge
What is striking is that 11 of the Argentine’s 15 goals in the Brazilian Championship were with just one touch of the ball. The striker counts on his teammates and only two goals were not assisted. The biggest waiter is Colombian Arias, with three passes for Cano’s goal.