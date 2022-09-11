TSE minister prevents Bolsonaro from using images of official September 7 acts in electoral propaganda | Elections 2022

The minister partially responded, in the preliminary decision this Saturday (10), to an action presented by the Brasil da Esperança Coalition – which has ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as a candidate for the Planalto Palace.

According to the decision, Bolsonaro and the candidate for vice on the PL ticket, Braga Netto, must stop broadcasting “any and all electoral propaganda material, in all means, that use images” of the president recorded in the official acts of the 7th of September. And they must also “refrain from producing new material [de campanha] to explore the aforementioned images”.

“The use of images of the official celebration in electoral propaganda tends to injure isonomy, as it uses the performance of the Head of State, on an occasion inaccessible to any of the other competitors, to project the image of the candidate and make believe that the presence of thousands of people on the Esplanade of the Ministries, with the purpose of commemorating the civic date, would be the result of electoral mobilization in support of the candidate for reelection”, says the TSE Inspector General.

Benedito Gonçalves gave a period of 24 hours, after the subpoena of the candidates, for the order to be carried out. In the event of non-compliance, the decision provides for daily fine of BRL 10 thousand.

He points out in the decision, for example, that Bolsonaro would have used an excerpt from the recording of the civic act in Brasília made by TV Brasil – a company controlled by the Union and financed with public resources – in an electoral insertion on September 9.

The minister also recalls that Bolsonaro used electoral propaganda, on September 6, to summon his electorate to participate in the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence.

“I find that the action [da coligação de Lula] was instructed with abundant documentary evidence that proves the amounts involved and demonstrates that the association between the candidacy and the official event came from the presidential candidate’s campaign for reelection”, says Gonçalves in an excerpt from the decision.

Lula’s campaign takes action in the TSE against Bolsonaro for acts of September 7

In the same decision, the Electoral Inspector General also determined that TV Brasil, managed by the Empresa Brasileira de Comunicação (EBC), edit the material covering the 7th of September in order to exclude excerpts from the broadcast “that slipped into the promotion of Bolsonaro’s candidacy”.

The order provides for video suspensionavailable on the TV Brasil channel on YouTube, while the specified edition is not carried out by the broadcaster.

The minister specifies three sections of “undue electoral favoritism” that must be removed. The passages correspond to eight minutes of the recording.

The largest part to be excluded, about six minutes, is from an interview that Jair Bolsonaro gave at Palácio da Alvorada, before the parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

For Benedito Gonçalves, Bolsonaro “takes advantage” of the questions asked by the TV Brasil reporter to, in the role of candidate, “extol” government measures, such as Auxílio Brasil; the law that imposed a ceiling on the ICMS levied on fuels and helped to reduce prices; and the renegotiation of Fies debts.

In the minister’s assessment, in the interview, Bolsonaro also makes an “indirect and unequivocal” reference to the October elections, stating that “what is at stake is our freedom, our future” and that “Brazil is ours, we know what we want”.

“It is clear that the content of the interview deviated from the institutional and civic focus. The festivity of the Bicentennial of Independence is left aside, while Bolsonaro makes a vehement defense of his government and, emphasizing one of his main campaign agendas, calls on viewers to fight for their freedom, which would be ‘at stake’ along with ‘the future'”, says Gonçalves in the dispatch.

The minister also orders the removal of a passage in which, after the end of the electoral ceremony, TV Brasil cameras record Bolsonaro descending from the tribune of honor and moving, close to the audience of the event, to the platform where the candidate performed his rally, also on the Esplanade of Ministries.

Bolsonaro takes advantage of September 7 acts to campaign

Benedito Gonçalves also orders the exclusion of a short section in which a military member invited to comment on the coverage of the parade says he hopes that the population can “decide what kind of nation we want for the future”.