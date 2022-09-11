TSE opens investigation into Bolsonaro’s conduct in parade

PDT accuses president of abuse of political and economic power for campaign acts in civic parade on September 7

The Minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Benedito Gonçalves opened an investigation on Friday (9.Sep.2022) to investigate the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his deputy on the ticket for reelection, Walter Braga Netto (PL), during September 7 events.

THE action was brought by the PDTparty of the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes. The legend argues that there was abuse of political and economic power by carrying out campaign acts during and after the civic-military parade on September 7, in Brasília. According to the acronym, BRL 3.38 million was spent by the Public Administration on the event, which became a promotion of Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign. read the intact of the action (2 MB).

“In the first analysis, the initial petition meets the admissibility requirements”, declared Gonçalves in dispatch. Bolsonaro and Braga Netto have a period of 5 calendar days to manifest themselves to the Electoral Justice. Here is the full text of the order (270 KB).

Bolsonaro spoke on Wednesday (7.set) at a political act after the official event of the government of the 200 years of the Independence of Brazil, in Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. During his speech, the Chief Executive made reference to the PT government and repeated that there is a “fight of the good count the bad” in the country.

According to the PDT action, Bolsonaro used the structure of the commemoration of the bicentennial of independence for the benefit of the candidacy. It also states that the Chief Executive, through his position, tried to “distort the event to promote your candidacy”.

The party said, “Thein addition to the use of the event’s structure (stage, broadcasting through TV BRASIL), which was funded by the Treasury”, Bolsonaro”greeted people, posed for photos with allies and, in a speech made from above an electric trio, urged supporters to vote for him in the first round and convince those who think ‘different from us’”.

In the action, the PDT declared that, as it was a public act in celebration of independence, the event could not “have been transformed into an electoral platform, with the use of the entire structure funded with public money”.

2nd ACTION

The minister of the TSE also decreed that Bolsonaro and Braga Netto manifest themselves in a 2nd action by the PDT – which investigates whether the candidates committed abuse of political power and misuse of the media in the country. meeting with ambassadors organized by the Presidency of the Republic on 18 July. Here’s the intact of the action (618 KB).

The party accuses Bolsonaro of publishing a video in which he criticizes the integrity of the electoral process before representatives of foreign countries on their own social networks, enhancing the harmful effect of the statements.

The TSE endorsed the decision of the now former Electoral Inspector General Mauro Campbell Marques to the immediate removal of material from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and reproductions made by EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação).

In an order on Friday (September 9), Minister Benedito Gonçalves gave a period of 3 days for Bolsonaro and Braga Netto to manifest themselves in the records. Here’s the intact of the document (768 KB).