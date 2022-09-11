TSE prohibits Bolsonaro from using images of the 7th of September in propaganda

posted on 11/09/2022 11:17



Bolsonaro’s campaign has 24 hours to stop broadcasting images of the president during official events at the Bicentennial of Independence in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro – (credit: Ed Alves/CB)

Superior Electoral Court (TSE) minister Benedito Gonçalves banned President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from using images of the 7th of September in campaign material. The images used were recorded by TV Brasil. According to the magistrate, there is electoral favoring of Bolsonaro in the use of images.

The decision was published at the end of this Saturday (10/9). The minister responded to a request from the coalition of former president Lula (PT). The Chief Executive has five days to present the defense.

I veto the use of images

Bolsonaro’s campaign has 24 hours to stop broadcasting images of the president during official events at the Bicentennial of Independence in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro. The fine — in case of non-compliance — is R$ 10 thousand per day.

The minister also ordered TV Brasil to edit a video of the 7th of September on its YouTube channel to exclude excerpts in which Bolsonaro appears. In one of these moments, the president gives an interview at Palácio da Alvorada, during breakfast with ministers, and says that ruptures such as the one in 1964, the year of the coup that started the military dictatorship, “may be repeated” and he once again summoned the population to take to the streets. If TV Brasil fails to comply with the measure, the daily fine is also R$10,000.

In the decision, the minister pointed out the division between the civic date and the electoral mobilization: “In fact, the use of images of the official celebration in electoral propaganda tends to hurt isonomy, as it uses the performance of the Head of State, on an inaccessible occasion to any of the other competitors, to project the image of the candidate and make believe that the presence of thousands of people on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, with the purpose of commemorating the civic date, would be the result of electoral mobilization in support of the candidate for reelection”.

“The TSE’s jurisprudence guides that, in prestige to the equality of conditions between the candidacies, the capture of images of public goods, to be used in advertising, must stick to spaces that are accessible to all people, preventing that public agents benefit from the prerogative of entering other places, due to their position, and recording there”, said Gonçalves, in another part of the decision.

This Saturday, the 10th, Bolsonaro bet on images of the 7th of September in the advertisement that aired during the free electoral time on TV. “Our Brazil is celebrating 200 years of independence and we took to the streets to celebrate this past, but also to say that we want Brazil for the future”, says the announcer of the advertising piece, which bets on the conservative and religious electorate, with priority to the defense of the family and the rejection of abortion and the legalization of drugs.

“See all those people there? There are fathers, mothers, uncles, grandfathers, grandmothers, youth, children. This is the family, and they all want the same thing: a decent and safe Brazil”, adds the announcer. . “The Brazil I want for my children is without drug liberation”, then says a supporter. “That’s what we need right now: the union of families”, says another activist.

Following, there is an excerpt from Bolsonaro’s speech on the Esplanada dos Ministérios on September 7. “Today you have a president who believes in God, a government that defends the family. We are a country that is mostly Christian, that doesn’t want the liberation of drugs, that doesn’t want the legalization of abortion, that doesn’t admit gender ideology. president who owes allegiance to his people,” says the re-election candidate.

*With information from the State Agency