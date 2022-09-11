Twitter paid $7 million settlement to social network whistleblower

Twitter paid $7 million to the social network’s former security executive Peter Zatko following his resignation in June this year.

The agreement was concluded days before Zatko made the allegations against Twitter, but it was made public after a hearing held last Tuesday (6).

“They’re paying the guy $7 million and making sure he stays quiet,” said Alex Spiro, one of Musk’s lawyers.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, people familiar with the matter said the amount paid was part of a claim that Zatko lost.

With the deal, Zatko agreed to keep his time on Twitter confidential and not badmouth the company.

Twitter’s former security chief will testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on September 13.

Although Zatkos’ allegations are separate from the trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, Judge Kathleen McCormick ruled last Wednesday that the billionaire will be able to use the allegations made by the whistleblower during the trial scheduled for October 17.

Peiter Zatkos, former head of security at Twitter. (Image: Reproduction/Defense Department)

Among all the accusations made by the former security chief, some stand out:

Indiscriminate access – Zatko says that many Twitter employees have access to critical systems, according to him about half of the 7,000 employees have access to personal and confidential user data and internal software that makes modifications to the social network. Employees would have thousands of notebooks with complete copies of Twitter’s source code.

Misleading the FTC – The social network would have misled the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – an American body that monitors data security practices – the allegations claim that Twitter made “false and misleading statements” about its protection of consumer information

Ignore bots – Zatkos accuses Twitter of lying about the number of bots/spam accounts. The social network stated several times that the number of fake accounts was less than 5% of total users.

Hiring Indian Government Agents – Twitter was reportedly forced by the Indian government to hire a government official and allow him to “access large amounts of confidential data”.

Did not delete user data – The indictment claims that the social network was unable to delete accounts when requested by users.

Via: Wall Street Journal

