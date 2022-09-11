Twitter (TWTR34) Has Agreed To Pay $7 Million To Whistleblower Who Will sue Musk

Twitter (TWTR34) agreed in June to pay about $7 million to the whistleblower whose allegations will form part of Elon Musk’s lawsuit against the company, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal was concluded days before Peiter Zatko filed his whistleblower complaint in July.

Zatko is a hacker who was Twitter’s head of security before he was fired in January. In his complaint, Zatko accuses the company of failing to protect sensitive user data and lying about its security issues.

At one point during the talks, Zatko increased his demand for deals by about five times, some people familiar with the matter said. It was not possible to know what his demand was at the time, and it is typical for executives to ask for much more than they receive.

The confidential settlement related to Zatko’s lost compensation and followed a months-long mediation over tens of millions of dollars in potential payout, the people said.

As part of the settlement, Zatko agreed to a confidentiality agreement that prohibits him from speaking publicly about his time on Twitter or belittling the company, the people said.

Congressional hearings and complaints from government whistleblowers are two of the few places he is allowed to speak openly, they said, and such exemptions are typical in compensation settlements.

Musk is being sued by Twitter after trying to back out of his deal to buy the company. He has argued that Twitter has misrepresented its business, particularly with regard to the level of spam or fake accounts, which Twitter denies. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Musk may amend his lawsuit against Twitter to incorporate allegations from Zatko’s complaint.

