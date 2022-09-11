UFC 279: Under boos, Chimaev submits Holland with ease | combat

The saying goes, “Respect is good and it keeps your teeth in place.” Kevin Holland learned this the hard way. He landed a fight against Chechen Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 thanks to his provocations, which led to a backstage brawl and a hastily scheduled bout on the eve of the event. But “Borz” made him pay for his words this Saturday in Las Vegas. The welterweight phenomenon only needed 2min13s to finish the American loudmouth.

Khamzat Chimaev closes the hand triangle and submits Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Barely cleared by Herb Dean and Chimaev already dove into the legs, knocking Holland over. The two exchanged taunts on the ground as they spun around. Holland did a few spins, but couldn’t escape the Chechen’s clutches, who soon made a hand triangle attack. The American defended as much as he could, but, apparently feeling his shoulder, ended up giving up. It was Khamzat’s fourth fight in the UFC in which he didn’t take a hit.

Much booed all night after a week of much controversy around him, Chimaev bellowed into the microphone with his detractors.

– And now? Say something! I’m the biggest gangster here, I kill everybody!

Official UFC commentator Joe Rogan questioned him about the glaring flaw at the weigh-in – he was 3.4kg over the welterweight limit for non-title fights. Chimaev stated that he believed he would be able to reach the weight, but that he was prevented by the Ultimate’s doctor and, therefore, he went up in weight to be closer to Holland’s weight, which had provoked him. The fight would be married between the two on the eve of the event.

– My weight was lower, but the doctor said I had to drink water. Then I went up in weight to reach the guy’s weight (Holland).

Jingliang and Rodriguez face off

“Remains” of the exchange for three main fights, Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez had a confrontation of much study and exchange of blows in the long distance. The large amount of feints and little sequence in the attacks led the audience to boo most of the fight. Heavier, American Rodriguez landed some hard blows, while Chinese Jingliang was faster and got two takedowns at the end of the first two rounds. Two of the three judges scored the fight in favor of Rodriguez, who won via split decision. The ad was booed by the audience.

Aldana makes history with unprecedented knockout

In a fight at the 63.5kg married weight, Macy Chiasson and Irene Aldana put on a show for the audience. The Mexican Aldana showed a lot of evolution on the ground in the first round: she narrowly missed the submission in the armbar and in the American. Chiasson came back more aggressive in the second round and took the back, from where she landed many elbows to the head. Aldana survived. In the third and final round, the American put her down, but when she got up to try a guard pass, she was kicked in the ribs by Aldana and fell down screaming in pain instantly. It was the first knockout with a kick to the rib in UFC history.

Irene Aldana (right) crosses Macy Chiasson (left) at UFC 279