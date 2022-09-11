Ukraine says it has retaken cities from Russian control

posted on 9/10/2022 1:27 PM



(credit: Sergei SUPINSKY/AFP)

Ukraine’s army launched an offensive against Russian positions in the east and north of the country. According to the Kiev government, the troops managed to advance 50 km inside Russian lines and recovered some cities under Kremlin control. On Friday night, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky announced that his troops had retaken around 30 cities in the north-east of the country, in the Kharkiv region, as part of this counteroffensive.

“Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and towns. Their bravery, together with western military support, is producing extraordinary results,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement. a statement posted on social media. “It is crucial to continue sending weapons to Ukraine. Defeating Russia on the battlefield means a victory for peace in Ukraine.”

On Saturday, 10, Ukrainian forces said they had entered Kupiansk, an eastern city that has been under Russian control for months. Special forces posted photos on social media showing their fighters “in Kupiansk, which will always be Ukrainian”.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday announced the deployment of forces to the region and released a video showing several military trucks carrying cannons and armored vehicles.

The largest city so far reconquered by Ukrainian troops is Balaklia, where around 30,000 people lived before the war. Some reports suggest that Kiev’s forces advanced further east, but these data could not be verified.