Ultimate releases behind-the-scenes footage of mega fight that canceled press conference at UFC 279; Look

UFC 279 press conference canceled after behind-the-scenes bullshit

The collective of UFC 279 was canceled at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after several confusions happened behind the scenes between the fighters and the teams involved in the card. This Saturday, Ultimate released images of the beef behind the scenes.

“Say something now. Go f*** yourself, you p***. You’re my p***. You piece of s***. Speak up in interviews, say something now. Everybody wants to play gangster now. Come on. here”, says Khamzat Chimaev, to Kevin Hollandon video.

Dana White, president of the UFC, tried to keep the press conference by bringing the six fighters in pairs, according to each fight. But after Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez spoke to reporters and fans in the stands about the fight, White closed the press conference entirely.

In a mixed zone after cancellation, Dana said it all started with Khamzat Chimaev and Holland, who won’t fight each other on Saturday. None of the fighters involved required medical attention and neither fight is in jeopardy.

“It was a f***ing show,” Dana said.

Footage of the altercations that ensued behind the scenes before the #UFC279 press conference 🚨 (via @UFC) pic.twitter.com/kTNF1XiyMK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2022

Sources told ESPN that Chimaev walked up to Holland backstage and hit him with a front kick. Chimaev was taken out by Li Jingliang, who fights Tony Ferguson on Saturday, and former MMA fighter and agent Tiki Ghosn, as well as security. White said it was good that Ghosn was there to help.

Holland even ran after the two while he was separated.according to sources.

Nate Diaz was going to face Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. When members of Diaz’s team saw Ghosn with Chimaev, they assumed the coach was part of Khamzhat’s team and started yelling at him. According to sources, some of Nate’s team members threw water bottles at Ghosn and Chimaev’s team..

According to Dana, Ghosn was hit on the head with water bottles and also some slaps and kicks.

“If it weren’t for Tiki, we’d be in a lot more trouble,” White said. “Tiki took some for the team and he’s not even part of the team.”

The UFC president also said that now the press conferences will have more security and that the UFC is prepared for Friday’s weigh-ins and Saturday’s fights. no one was punished.

After the incident and after Chimaev failed to make weight on Friday, the UFC changed the three main fights of the event. Putting the Swede to face Holland and the main event with Nate Diaz x Tony Ferguson.