Undefeated, Brazil and Argentina make fourth final for Copa América de Basquete | basketball

The “best possible final” came true at the 2022 Copa América de Basketball. The only unbeaten after five games, Brazil and Argentina play at 8:40 pm this Sunday, at the Geraldão gymnasium, in Recife, for the title (with Sportv broadcast) . This is the fourth time that the countries face each other in the decision of the competition, which returns to Brazil after 38 years.

The first encounter of the biggest South American rivalry in finals was in 2001, with Argentina winning at home by 78 to 59. Brazil gave the payback in 2005, in the Dominican Republic, with a score of 100 to 88 that had a gala performance by Leandrinho in the last quarter – with 18 points – and the MVP award of the competition to Marcelinho Machado (recall below).

In 2011, again at home, the hermanos won again, by 80 to 75 – with Luis Scola elected MVP. Interestingly, this decision was the last faced by Brazil, which returns to the main stage of the Copa América after 11 years. And it was also Argentina’s last title – two-time champion of the competition, having won both editions over the Brazilians.

As for our selection, we won five titles. In addition to the aforementioned, there was a victory in 2009 against Puerto Rico, in the opponents’ house, in 1988 also against the Puerto Ricans, only in Uruguay, and also in 1984, against the Uruguayans, in São Paulo – in the only time that the Copa America had been played in Brazil.

Scorer with 19 points and elected the best player in the semifinal against Canada, winger Léo Meindl said that the Brazilian group is aware of the importance of the decision at home, after Brazil has gone so many years without a Copa America title.

– We gradually understood the dimension. Both the more experienced players and the coaching staff stressed the importance of playing in the country. I found out about these data recently, I didn’t know that Brazil hadn’t reached a final for so many years,” he said.

“Being able to represent the country at home and fight for the title is a huge responsibility. The chip has dropped, so much so that our way of playing has changed a lot over the days and games and we know the scale.”

Strategy for decision

The game against Argentina will be, by far, Brazil’s biggest challenge in the Copa America. The team’s main names are forward Gabriel Deck, who scored 21.4 points per game, and guards Facundo Campazzo (12.2 points and 9 assists) and Nicolás Laprovittola (16.8 points). The coach is former player Pablo Prigioni, who took over shortly before the Copa America.

In statistical terms, the Argentines have a better average of points, with 88.4, against 82 of the Brazilians, they give more assists (21 against 18.8) and have better use in the two-point balls (61.8% against 51.5 %). Brazil, on the other hand, takes more rebounds (40.5 against 31.2) and shoots better from the three-point line (38.3% against 34.8%).

“We watch all the games in Argentina, the style is already known, even if the coach changes. The characteristics of the players don’t change that much. Very intelligent, they pass the ball well, they like to break (defense) and pass out. They understand very well. spaces, offensively speaking”, explained coach Gustavo de Conti.

The Brazilian coach recalled that the base of the Argentine national team that plays in the Copa América was in the 2019 world runner-up campaign – they lost the decision to Spain, 95-75.